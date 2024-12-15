Minding the Gap
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Scores for Adults Are Dropping on Tests of Basic Skills
As with kids' test scores, a crucial question is the role of knowledge
Dec 15
•
Natalie Wexler
24
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Scores for Adults Are Dropping on Tests of Basic Skills
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Has the "Science of Reading" Gone Overboard on Phonics?
Some educators are spending too much time on phonics instruction in the early grades, experts warn.
Dec 7
•
Natalie Wexler
47
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Has the "Science of Reading" Gone Overboard on Phonics?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
Becoming a Nation of Non-Readers
Students are reading fewer books than they used to, but there's a lot schools can do to reverse the trend.
Dec 1
•
Natalie Wexler
68
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Becoming a Nation of Non-Readers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
November 2024
Is Lucy Calkins a "Scapegoat" for America's Reading Crisis?
The latest commentary on Lucy Calkins might only add to the confusion over debates on reading instruction.
Nov 18
•
Natalie Wexler
67
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Is Lucy Calkins a "Scapegoat" for America's Reading Crisis?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
The Writing Effect
The research on writing (even if it’s called something else) reveals that it can provide a powerful boost to learning—and might even underestimate its…
Nov 9
•
Natalie Wexler
72
Share this post
Minding the Gap
The Writing Effect
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
26
October 2024
Do We Need to Teach Comprehension Strategies Explicitly?
The answer might depend on whether the strategy involves abilities that are "biologically secondary."
Oct 31
•
Natalie Wexler
37
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Do We Need to Teach Comprehension Strategies Explicitly?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Bringing Politics into the Classroom
Should teachers steer clear of current political issues in the classroom—or is it educational malpractice to act as if those issues don’t exist?
Oct 27
•
Natalie Wexler
36
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Bringing Politics into the Classroom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
Want Students to Be Good Speakers? Teach Them to Write
A push for "oracy" in England points up connections between writing and oral language
Oct 11
•
Natalie Wexler
59
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Want Students to Be Good Speakers? Teach Them to Write
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Clearing Up Misconceptions About "the Baseball Study"
Critiques of an iconic experiment on knowledge and reading comprehension miss the mark.
Oct 6
•
Natalie Wexler
56
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Clearing Up Misconceptions About "the Baseball Study"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
50
September 2024
A Recipe for Student Success Glosses Over a Key Ingredient
A new report from TNTP lists some important factors but downplays the role of curriculum.
Sep 25
•
Natalie Wexler
48
Share this post
Minding the Gap
A Recipe for Student Success Glosses Over a Key Ingredient
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Should I Stop Writing About Education?
Some maintain that a person who has never taught has no business talking about how it should be done.
Sep 22
•
Natalie Wexler
91
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Should I Stop Writing About Education?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
Beyond Reading Comprehension Strategies
We need to be clear on what we mean by “comprehension strategies”—and reevaluate the usefulness of the concept.
Sep 17
•
Natalie Wexler
55
Share this post
Minding the Gap
Beyond Reading Comprehension Strategies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
© 2024 Natalie Wexler
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts