Minding the Gap

Scores for Adults Are Dropping on Tests of Basic Skills
As with kids' test scores, a crucial question is the role of knowledge
  
Natalie Wexler
6
Has the "Science of Reading" Gone Overboard on Phonics?
Some educators are spending too much time on phonics instruction in the early grades, experts warn.
  
Natalie Wexler
35
Becoming a Nation of Non-Readers
Students are reading fewer books than they used to, but there's a lot schools can do to reverse the trend.
  
Natalie Wexler
9

November 2024

October 2024

Do We Need to Teach Comprehension Strategies Explicitly?
The answer might depend on whether the strategy involves abilities that are "biologically secondary."
  
Natalie Wexler
13
Bringing Politics into the Classroom
Should teachers steer clear of current political issues in the classroom—or is it educational malpractice to act as if those issues don’t exist?
  
Natalie Wexler
17
Want Students to Be Good Speakers? Teach Them to Write
A push for "oracy" in England points up connections between writing and oral language
  
Natalie Wexler
12
Clearing Up Misconceptions About "the Baseball Study"
Critiques of an iconic experiment on knowledge and reading comprehension miss the mark.
  
Natalie Wexler
50

September 2024

A Recipe for Student Success Glosses Over a Key Ingredient
A new report from TNTP lists some important factors but downplays the role of curriculum.
  
Natalie Wexler
8
Should I Stop Writing About Education?
Some maintain that a person who has never taught has no business talking about how it should be done.
  
Natalie Wexler
37
Beyond Reading Comprehension Strategies
We need to be clear on what we mean by “comprehension strategies”—and reevaluate the usefulness of the concept.
  
Natalie Wexler
19
