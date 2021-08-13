Why subscribe?

I write about K-12 education through a lens that is often missing: using what scientists have discovered about the learning process to analyze why education outcomes are so often disappointing, especially for the most vulnerable students.

Subscribe for free to get full access to the newsletter and website. You’ll get a perspective on education and fairness that you probably won’t find elsewhere.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Note: Vigorous debate about substantive topics is welcome. However, comments that include personal invective or are thinly veiled advertisements are not allowed. Individuals who repeatedly post such comments will be blocked.