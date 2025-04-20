Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Kevin Price's avatar
Dr Kevin Price
Apr 21

"the ability to understand complex text reflects the ability to think in more complex ways" is the heart and soul of learning. If we encourage students to 'outboard' this before they're ready, the next generation will barely be able to produce complex ideas. Writing is a process of learning - we write about what we're learning about and learn about what we're writing about in a symbiotic process, often order to generate new ground of knowing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Belinda's avatar
Belinda
Apr 20

I remember being at university in the late 80s and sitting with my fellow students to write a letter to the administration about the timetabling of a subject. We wrote our main points out and then the others thought we were finished. The letter, at that point, was just a brainstormed mish mash of ideas with no sensible delineation of ideas or cogent arguments to support our point. With everyone sitting there I broke it into sentences and paragraphs and turned our ideas into a letter in support of our cause. I remember it scared me then, as a student in tertiary education, to be sitting with students who could not take their ideas and form them into a piece of writing to achieve their aim. They had all succeeded within our primary and secondary education to get to their degree. i don't think they knew how to determine a clear aim, or strategy to achieve the purpose. Not only that they couldn't, but that they didn't even know where to begin really.

It seems the idea of learning and the value of learning generally has been lost in education. Grades at all costs. The costs are high and we are seeing evidence of this constantly. How are students to critically consider issues if they have no knowledge with which to think. How are they to express their thinking effectively if they can't write. It's OK they don't need to waste time knowing how, just get AI to do it. How will they know if the end product is of any merit if they don't know what good or effective writing is. Writing has a purpose and different forms look different. Different forms achieve different aims. If you don't know this how will you give AI effective prompts.

I despair for our society of short cut seekers not willing to grapple with the costs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Wexler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture