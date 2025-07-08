Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Sue Livingston
2d

It would make my job considerably easier as a teacher of writing if I just offered feedback on surface issues in my students’ writing. What is considerably harder is what seems to be the elephant in the room here and that is talking about how what students are reading for a particular writing assignment is accurately and logically connected to the point of the assignment. How many times have we realized that the reason for hard-to-understand writing is misunderstood reading? Surely more useful feedback would have students discuss with their teacher how and why they integrated a particular reading into their writing assignment.

Erika Wentworth
1d

I recommend taking a very close look at Quill.org’s approach to using AI for feedback. Inspired by Judith Hochman’s approach, this nonprofit has carefully, thoughtfully, ethically, and with great pedagogical integrity trained its AI feedback using expert guidance from teachers in the field.

