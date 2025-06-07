Minding the Gap

Jun 7

As a high school teacher who has taught 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde,' several installments of 'The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,' and 'Frankenstein' as a means toward developing background research and annotation skills for “thick” texts - which seems to be anything from 19th century, apparently - I deeply appreciate this article. The first two I teach to 9th-grade students, and the last to 10th-grade students. The first days or weeks of the reading is a slog, and I slog along beside my students to ensure they're learning the skills. Those students who dig into the slog have consistently developed the skills needed to rise to the occasion of reading 19th century texts, and exhibit fair to strong comprehension after applying those skills.

There are many questions this article raises that I don’t have the time to address, but all of them I find of value, here. The humor mentioned regarding that first paragraph of 'Bleak House,' points to an excellent assessment measure - if one can recognize the playfulness of the writing, then one has certainly comprehended fairly well. For my students who learn the skills from the first two above mentioned texts, by the end of the letters in "Frankenstein" they no longer really need to look up many vocabulary words. Most authors use a fairly limited (even if expansive) vocabulary, and once the students embed that vocabulary the rest of the text only provides practice in comprehension by sight rather than by research, and that quickens their reading pace. I’ve even found some of that vocabulary finding its way into the essays of some of my more playful and astute readers. So, thank you, Wexler, for posting this. I look forward to more insightful articles like this one.

Jun 8

Teachers/professors are taking the lazy, easy way out by blaming the students. If you want students to comprehend the text, take time to review the historical context, the typical language/customs of the time, and read line-by-line in class if necessary. Many of them will rise to the challenge.

