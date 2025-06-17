Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Sharer's avatar
Sara Sharer
8d

Having just concluded TWR 3-12 Intro class yesterday, I can testify to the importance of explicite writing instruction beginning at the sentence level. I think it’s important that the same continuum and language is used across grade levels, just as in reading, so that skills like sentence writing, single paragraph organization and outlining, etc become automatic as students advance from grade to grade. It makes me wonder if too much “ journaling and creative writing” is taking up valuable instructional writing time, in an attempt to get kids comfortable with writing. Wouldn’t automaticity in writing skills make kids comfortable with writing, just as knowing math facts make students comfortable with higher level math?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emily Theis's avatar
Emily Theis
8dEdited

Question for you, Natalie.

Are you familiar with any early elementary AI literacy tutor products? The district where I teach requires us to use one such program called Amira. Research seems very spotty. The studies demonstrating it's efficacy cited on Amira's website mostly either have the company logo all over, or are 10+ years old and do not directly reference the specific Amira product. I have a funny feeling about it, something seems off/slightly nefarious. Students are to read onscreen stories aloud to basically a chatbot with a 2D onscreen avatar who "helps" them sound out words. It seems fine for very young emergent readers, but I teach 3rd grade so it gets sorta dicey having a chatbot trying to teach/assess comprehension skills and strategies on the completely random passages it provides them to read. Some passages have citations that show what they were taken from. Some don't, which I suspect are AI generated text.

I have been reading and hearing a lot about chatGPT in older grades, but remain really curious to hear your thoughts on AI in the context of reading tutors for K-3 students. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Wexler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture