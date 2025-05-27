Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Kelly Yarborough
After I read your book, "The Knowledge Gap," I decided to try an experiment. It was nearing the end of the year, we were in the last unit of our literacy program, and I'd taken a look at the final test. The majority of it was based around a text about the Women's Airforce Service Pilots in World War II, a topic I knew my students knew nothing about. The unit itself had nothing to do with World War II at all.

I pulled together a bunch of resources on the war and the WASPs. My second graders, who came in not able to read (they were in kindergarten the year we were online) and had made tremendous growth, dove into NPR articles, upper grade textbooks, whatever I could find. They went from not knowing what World War II was to being upset when they realized the afterword in one of the books on the WASPs was a summarized version of the NPR article (something they figured out.)

Sadly, I didn't get to give them the test to see how they did, as I was out ill for the last month. However, the few weeks I saw my students engaging with complex texts, using higher level vocabulary, and getting a deeper understanding of the world, made me a believer that there needs to be a huge change in the way literacy instruction is done.

David Ziffer
Sounds like the schools are simply adopting the "classical education" model, already widely in use in home schools and private schools. According to Piaget, elementary-age minds are attuned to absorbing huge amounts of factual data in what he calls the "concrete" phase of development. It's amazing that something so obviously rational is catching on in some public schools somewhere; I wonder what brought this on, and how rapidly they'll extinguish it. https://educationlibrary.org/concrete-operational-stage-of-cognitive-development/

