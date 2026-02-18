Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Jenny Miller
Funny timing for this article. Just yesterday, my 4th grade level team was informed that our school in Colorado was selected for the Social Studies CMAS assessment. Now teachers are scrambling to squeeze Social Studies back into the schedule for the test in April. Why are we scrambling? Oh, yes, because of the hyper-focus on math and reading blocks. In prioritizing tested subjects, we’ve pushed Social Studies and Science to the brink. The irony is that students haven’t been adequately exposed to those subjects precisely because of the pressures of testing. For years I’ve wondered why we can’t integrate subjects across the curriculum. Science is reading. Social Studies is reading. These disciplines build critical thinking, vocabulary, background knowledge, and comprehension — the very skills standardized tests claim to measure. Moments like this make me question how long I can continue in this profession. I became a teacher to cultivate curiosity and a love of learning, not to narrow the curriculum to what is tested. The constant scrambling and shifting priorities are exhausting, and at times they make me want to walk away from teaching altogether. Writing is also an area I'm greatly concerned for. What are we doing to our youth?

Lauren S. Brown
Thank you, Natalie, once again for highlighting the importance of teaching history, civics and social studies in younger grades. And for highlighting my article. There's more context to what you quoted from me. I remember clearly in my first year of teaching high school the 11th grader who didn't know who won the American Revolution. It was in a tracked, "low level" course, and the rest of the class seemed to think it was a fair question. I remember that when it came time to reviewing for the final exam, she still didn't know the answer. But by then, the rest of the class turned on her because they now knew the answer. That, sadly, was how I measured some level of success with those students (minus the one girl).

If there was meaningful instruction in the stories of history beginning with kindergarten, I cannot fathom how my above anecdote would be possible in a high school.

