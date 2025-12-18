Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

This line really matters: “standardized reading tests purport to measure mastery of the standards in the abstract, which is virtually impossible.”

It gets at a deeper problem—high-quality curriculum alone can’t do the work if teachers and leaders don’t understand the cognitive and linguistic foundations on which the standards, and therefore the curriculum, are built.

I’ve written before about the cult of “standards mastery” in literacy, and I’m grateful to Natalie for consistently pushing back on the idea that reading proficiency can be reduced to isolated, transferable skills.

One idea this piece surfaces for me, after nearly three decades working alongside teachers and schools, is that you don’t have to be the content expert to facilitate a rich discussion, but you do need to have engaged deeply with the content yourself.

This is where I see a systems-level problem. In many districts, teachers received new knowledge-building curricula in August and were expected to implement immediately. The professional learning that followed was often logistical and vendor-driven: materials, pacing, platforms. What was largely absent was protected time for teachers to read the texts closely, annotate them, talk with colleagues, and discover what is actually interesting, complex, or conceptually demanding about the content.

Across years of coaching and consulting, I’ve consistently seen that the most powerful learning, for both adults and students, happens when teachers try the work themselves. Whether it’s writing, discussion, or content learning, doing the task surfaces where thinking breaks down, reveals likely misconceptions, and builds humility. The same principle applies to knowledge-building curricula. It’s hard to imagine facilitating an energized, nuanced conversation about frog adaptations without having read the text, grappled with the ideas, and talked them through with other adults first.

Teachers don’t need to know everything. But they do need time and structures that allow them to be learners of the content. Most school systems are not designed to support that kind of deep professional learning, and to me, that is the glaring issue we are not paying enough attention to.

