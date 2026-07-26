Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Luke Morin's avatar
Luke Morin
6hEdited

This is one of the clearest and most digestible critiques of Alpha that I’ve seen. I lost patience with the model—and its boosters—once I learned that a student could attend an Alpha school through 12th grade without ever being required to read a complete book.

I’m aware that students have choice time in which many of them read. But there is a reason choice-driven, minimally instructed literature circles do almost nothing for student growth. They are not an adequate substitute for a coherent, teacher-led literature curriculum.

I wrote about a related concern last November: even if we don’t believe Alpha’s model should become the spine of an entire school, large parts of its underlying philosophy have already spread through public schools in the form of programs like iREADY, IXL and Kahn Academy. They have been propelled by similarly dramatic claims of rapid growth, along with the ease and low cost of implementation for administrators.

https://www.middleschoolliteracyproject.org/p/ai-schools-are-selling-a-dangerous

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Marcus Luther's avatar
Marcus Luther
6h

"In addition, several people have questioned whether Alpha’s model would work with students from less affluent and highly educated families. Tuition at Alpha can run as high as $75,000 a year."

Appreciate all of the precision within this piece, but it feels like this should be a bigger point: shouldn't the comparison point be how Alpha compares to other private schools with similarly-lofty tuitions?

That feels like more than just a small detail to include, especially when extrapolating whether this "model" would work on a broader scale.

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