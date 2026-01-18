Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly Best Tinsley's avatar
Molly Best Tinsley
1d

Natalie -- Your essay actually brought tears to my eyes -- it is so on-target. Your clear distinction between offloading and outsourcing will become a great tool to clarify, maybe calm, my own all-too frequent rants. Thanks too for insisting on the primacy of writing in the learning process -- the challenges and frustrations promote learning. The only thing I'd add: there is also value in some less orderly processes for generating material that can later be shaped with an outline. Some consider them a waste of time, yet they may allow for unexpected discoveries. Gratefully, Molly

Reply
Share
1 reply by Natalie Wexler
Neil Hamilton's avatar
Neil Hamilton
1d

I like the clarity in the distinction between offloading and outsourcing. I also think there is benefit in being aware of the trade off when using AI. Using AI to complete a task might save me time and some thinking effort but won't improve my ability to complete the task in the future. Understanding this and being able to factor that into my use of AI is important. I think this is what we need to explain to students.

Similar to using a car, sometimes I just want to get somewhere, other times I walk because I want the fitness or the experience of walking. I usually walk the 500m to the shop but sometimes I just can't be bothered and will drive down there to grab something I want.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Wexler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture