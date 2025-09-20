Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harriett Janetos's avatar
Harriett Janetos
8h

"But there’s something else they could easily do: ground reading test passages in the content specified by their social studies and science standards."

This is an interesting idea. My teacher training to become a high school English teacher included a course called "Reading in the Content Areas". Once I started teaching, I joined my fellow English teachers in bemoaning the fact that reading and writing were 'assigned' but not 'taught' in the content areas. This is the type of integration we need at all grade levels to reinforce best teaching practices throughout the curriculum. Thanks for such a comprehensive piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula Marie's avatar
Paula Marie
3h

Year 42 in education for me, the past 32 in NC. The past four years I have been an elementary school librarian (best job yet); however prior to that I have been a special education teacher (K - 12), gen ed teacher for K-2 and 4-5, and a literacy coach. I have watched so many teaching fads come and go , usually based on poor curriculum that school districts purchase for way too much money. The past ten years in particular, I tried to argue that standards based testing and teaching was hurting children and teachers. Teachers stopped teaching content. They stopped teaching, period. They were told to teach using passages that supposedly taught students a standard. Then they were told to follow the curriculum to a tee, whether or not their students were learning the content or not. They stopped reading entire books to their classes. No time for read alouds because they didn't cover a standard. Student stamina decreased. Student motivation and interest in reading decreased. It all shows up in test scores, partly due to the lack of quality of the actual tests, but also because our students don't stand a chance if their teachers are not teaching, and their school systems buy into standards and poor quality curriculum programs. I love teaching and I am good at it, but younger/newer teachers are not being taught the art of teaching, so their joy decreases, which trickles down to students. I'm not sure how to get our country out of this mess, but I hope you continue to expose the facts about the state of education in our country. Maybe one day someone who has the power to make changes will listen. I have been waiting for 42 years, but I still have hope because I see children who want to learn every single day in our Title I, 99% Black and brown school. Our job is to teach them to think and to love learning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Wexler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture