2d

"Still, I and others have argued that it’s not a question of choosing between strategy instruction and knowledge. Rather, it’s about putting a particular text or topic in the foreground and bringing in whatever strategies—or skills or literacy standards—are appropriate to enable students to make meaning from it."

Unfortunately, this important message has often been lost in translation. Thank you for linking to my post, Fahrenheit 451: The Temperature at Which Discussions about Reading Comprehension Catch Fire (https://harriettjanetos.substack.com/p/fahrenheit-451-the-temperature-at?r=5spuf). I think it's important to include my attempt to contextualize my conclusions:

"On Decision-Making: Instructional constraint guides lesson planning through an understanding of the barriers to comprehension related to cognitive load, decoding deficits, and a lack of familiarity with sentence, paragraph, and text structure. A reminder from Blake Harvard (Do I Have Your Attention?): Without knowledge of human cognitive processes, instructional design is blind. (Part 1)

On Action Plans: Determining importance and conveying that importance to others in writing gives students a plan of action that they can apply to any text. This tactic for tackling complex text improves language comprehension through a careful examination of the assertions in the text, which in turn facilitates knowledge acquisition. (Part 2)

On Strategic Knowledge/Content Knowledge: Overall, these tactics should reflect high-utility comprehension strategies that facilitate analyzing and responding to text, allowing students to access information and reconstruct knowledge in their own words, strengthening neural pathways through the effort of explanation. (Part 3)

On Content Knowledge/Language Structures: Content knowledge can’t be extracted from text unless students have both sufficient decoding skills and language comprehension skills, and the patterns of language are what’s transportable across content. (Part 4)"

John McCaffery
John McCaffery
2d

Kia ora rā Natalie

Thank you for the analysis which I believe is far less defensive that almost all other international Structured Literacy responses and actual programme requirements by national education and or political entities.

We need to remember that the uses of context detached passages texts and resources may be only or mainly in the USA.

In Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia we have always based all integrated reading and writing literacy on content material of high curriculum or high personal relevance and interest and importance as all our TESOL and Literacy qualifications show

Our definition of literacy above very early elementary in based on the language and specific and often complicated text types forms as the literacy demands of the Curriculum Content areas use-ie SSci content, Maths content, Science content…

Claims that the all the world wide. educators are teaching and using isolated only or mainly strategies devoid of essential curriculum content is just not accurate or helpful at all . Assessment is then based on that Curriculum or experienced content

In reality is is Standardised Testing that always uses detached curriculum content the students have often never encountered -A major problem as you point out

I hope this response provokes the many National Curriculum and embedded TESOL programme educators to also respond .

Ngā mihi John McCaffery Teacher Education

UOA NZ

