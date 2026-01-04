Minding the Gap

Science of Reading Classroom
5d

This is such an important piece! It begins to address a huge gap in the di/DI discourse where it sometimes feels like retrieval practice and mini-whiteboards and choral response are all that teachers and students need to teach and learn.

Some off-the-cuff thoughts:

I'm interested in thinking about how how and under what conditions discussion (formal Socratic Seminars or fishbowls or even more informal class discussions) can serve as elaboration opportunities as well. Would love to hear from Moddy McKeown and the Libens about how they see their work fitting into the SoL discourse. We need more examples of classrooms and teachers that are doing both!

I don't think you've written about The Alpha School and its leadership's embrace of the science of learning (and I hope you will!). I understand how their learning platforms can build math fluency and basic foundational reading skills, but I don't understand how they can develop deeper learning.

Kristen McQuillan's avatar
Kristen McQuillan
3d

Love this, Natalie—spot on. Just chiming in to say that I had the good fortune to learn under Cynthia Nebel of The Learning Scientists (she was my doctoral advisor!), so I loved seeing a link to their resources embedded in this piece. One thing I learned from working with Cindy is that the six strategies The Learning Scientists highlight work best when used strategically in conjunction with one another. That means interleaving and elaboration pack a powerful punch, retrieval practice and dual coding, etc. I think this is some of the nuance that’s getting lost, per Carl’s thoughts, when we reduce anything to a single strategy.

