Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Tyler Fitzgerald's avatar
Tyler Fitzgerald
3h

Alpha School seems to be another iteration of a long line of people who want school to be anything but school. They clearly have a disdain for academics, yet brag about their students being accepted into prestigious universities. What becomes of an Alpha School graduate who then has to attend traditional lectures on topics that aren’t of their choosing, where traditional grades go against the mastery concept? Is Alpha University coming next? What will “time back” look like then?

I’m as skeptical as you are about how they’re teaching writing and humanities. I also dislike their clear disdain for educators.

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Paul Kirschner's avatar
Paul Kirschner
22m

Just a short note Natalie. Having all of the kids write about the same topic also allows them and the teacher to compare and contrast the writings so as to learn from each other. They can then also delve deeper. If everyone is writing about something different, then this is impossible.

Paul

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