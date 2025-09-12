Minding the Gap

Harriett Janetos
4d

As always, the devil is in the details. You say: "A basic limitation of his guidance, in my view, is that Shanahan—like many reading experts—sees reading comprehension as something that can be taught and assessed largely independent of a reader’s prior knowledge."

Do we have a chicken and egg problem here? At some point, we learn something NEW for the first time. What do teachers do during this introductory phase? From: Pathways to Information: Accessing Knowledge by Leveraging Language (https://harriettjanetos.substack.com/p/pathways-to-information-accessing-15e?r=5spuf):

"Foreground, Background—Middle Ground: If, as Daniel Willingham asserts, reading comprehension requires relating the sentences to one another and then relating these sentences to things we already know, what is the role for learning new information through reading? How many of those sentences whose relationships we’ve analyzed need to be related to things we already know in order to understand new information and lay the foundation for tackling the next text that contains information that we don’t already know?

In an Education Week interview, Kelly Cartwright, co-developer of The Active View of Reading, summarizes the tension between knowledge-building and strategy instruction like this:

'We think about education or life in false dichotomies, because it’s easy to simplify thinking in that way. But it’s not a knowledge-or-strategies situation. Children cannot comprehend text if they don’t have the background knowledge from which to make meaning … but knowing what to do with your knowledge, and with a text to recruit that knowledge to help you comprehend, is also essential.'"

Tim Small
4d

At times the fight you’re engaged in seems like an endless war of attrition. Since I’m retired and no longer in the fray I repair to the rear and divert myself with my usual round of aimless light distraction, something Substack provides in abundance. But this piece renews hope for me that you’ll ultimately prevail. Three points persuaded me. First, you seem to have clearly outflanked the subject on the issue of content as a priority. In my experience students gain much more crucial motivation from content they connect with than any explicit goal of improving de-contextualized comprehension skills. The biggest issue is almost always the reliance on texts that present too much information (often artificially compressed for having been selected from much longer original sources) that is drastically alien to their own experience. They’re being forced to eat a too-large large meal of exotic food. The analogy is direct: how many American kids ever choose foie gras over hamburger? Secondly, from my old classroom ground-level POV the biggest impediment to advanced comprehension, a transition that should begin late-mid/early HS at the latest, is clearly the difficulty presented by complex sentence structure. Vocabulary is also a factor, but less important. ELLs are particularly effected by this. In my experience, tackling this problem required a substantial clarification of punctuation - something many ELA teachers avoid. And an overview of basic sentence structure is a necessary first-step, since none of it makes sense if knowledge of it is lacking. The exercises that at least expose students to the range of syntactical expression are as old as the hills but remain effective enough; the problem seems to be that it’s been ignored, sidelined or diminished so much for so long that we’ve ceded the job to autocorrect. Ugh. Third point: the emphasis on skills essentially obviates the point of it all. Do we read for the sake of skill building, burnishing our GPA? A lot of bright, impatient kids are going to check-out over that, bored and anxious for something better to do. Certainly the impetus for literacy that gained steam during the Reformation was based on higher stakes. But I’ve never heard anyone frame it that way.

