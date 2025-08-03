Minding the Gap

David Ziffer
6d

This whole article leaves me at a loss. The only useful ongoing research of the USDOE is the NAEP report, which shows us that all the other research is pointless, since the reading & math scores of K-12 students remain unchanged no matter how much money we pump into the system. Possibly the most important pedagogical research ever done by the USDOE was "Project Follow-Through", released in 1977, showing that the highly prescriptive "Direct Instruction" curricula vastly outperformed all the others tested. But as you say, "Even when research is illuminating, it often has little impact on what happens in classrooms"; the K-12 community soundly rejected the PFT result and marched off in the totally opposite direction, adopting every failed idea imaginable.

Pedagogy is so far removed from reality that it's hard to even describe. When Rudolf Flesch published "Why Johnny Can't Read" in 1955, he sounded like a lunatic, but all he was doing was describing the totally-prevalent reading instruction of the day. Subsequently the elementary-ed community became ever-crazier, culminating in 20 years of "Whole Language" dominance in the late 20th century. Even today, I'd guess that the typical K-3 teacher has only a vague idea that alphabetic languages are based on the idea of using letters to encode sounds. If I were to suggest that she perform ability grouping in order to have children be taught at an appropriate level, she'd probably virulently denounce me as an "ableist" while insisting that she is delivering custom content to every child while insisting on lumping them all together by age. You yourself suggest that teachers are badly educated when you say, "Many teachers are already feeling overwhelmed by the 'science of reading,' trying to absorb a bunch of complex concepts that contradict their training." Really? Why does the well-established "science of reading" contradict their training? For more on all of this, visit "My Child Will Read" at http://mychildwillread.org/

Regarding the quaint notion that teachers, who themselves were mostly poorly educated and haven't the faintest notion of effective curriculum design, will somehow devise their own curricula on the fly through collaboration - is preposterous. Even if teachers could design working curricula, they could never get them adopted. The fatal flaw of government-run schools is that the customers don't control the funding, leaving a power vacuum that is filled by malevolent, self-serving interests. Who really controls school curricula and policies? For more, read "No, we are not going to fix the public schools": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/no-we-are-not-going-to-fix-the-public

Irvina
7d

Thank you for making a complex subject (and a politically dividing one) very understandable.

