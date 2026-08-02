Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs. F's avatar
Mrs. F
5h

My sister in law lived in a mixed low-income/hi-income area and had 3 kids who qualified for the G&T. For her, the gifted program merely meant that her kids didn't have to listen to the F-word all day. When she had a fourth kid, one of average intelligence, who did not get accepted into that track, she picked up and moved across the country to a school district where the overall population did not include F-word spouting second graders. She doesn't believe in private school.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Carole's avatar
Carole
11m

I appreciate the author’s perspective, but improving cognitive ability is not what G&T programs seek to do. If IQ testing is done, the goal is to nurture an already gifted intellect. Boredom and a lack of challenge in curriculum is the problem. The Wechsler Adult Scales and several of the child test instruments do not focus only on the relatively stable vocabulary factor that is high in an enriched environment. It is not useful to approach G&T programs in this way. Offer a great education to all regardless of economic advantage, but you cannot expect the gifted to sit through the same information learning style that the average child needs any more than you would expect a child with a full scale IQ of 75 to learn at an average pace.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Wexler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture