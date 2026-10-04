Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Jon Fox MD's avatar
Jon Fox MD
Oct 4

A personal note - I believe learning to write at an early age became my "secret sauce" for doing well in elite educational environments. In junior high school we were required to write single-paragraph "essays" each week and, more importantly, submit them for graded critical review. I carried forward this habit during high school, college, medial school, and beyond - typically reducing every chapter or lecture to a single sheet of paper which was then "boiled down" even further until its essentials could be held whole in my brain. I am sure many others have similar "write it down" hacks. Unfortunately, the advent of artificial intelligence, coming on the universal use of computers in class, will certainly put the final nail into the coffin of manual note-taking.

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Marnie Ginsberg, PhD's avatar
Marnie Ginsberg, PhD
Oct 4

Thank you for fact checking the mainstream media! Professors who just think up “neat” ideas like this with no grounding in science or common sense are the people who got us into so many catastrophic movements in education, as you know.

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