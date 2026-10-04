As the co-author of a book subtitled “A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing,” I was taken aback to see a recent New York Times guest essay arguing that writing doesn’t actually do that.

The title of the essay is “I’m a College Professor. Writing Isn’t as Important as We Think.” Its author, Joe Cruz, chairs the philosophy department and the program in cognitive science at Williams College.

Given his credentials, I initially wondered if I had been mistaken in arguing—not just in the book but in numerous articles and presentations—that writing was potentially our most powerful lever for enhancing thinking. But I soon realized, to my relief, that I had nothing to worry about.

Before I get to Cruz’s argument, here’s a quick summary of what I—and others—have said about the value of writing for learning and thinking.

How Writing Can Advance Thinking

Writing about information we’ve read or heard helps transfer that information to long-term memory and also makes it easier to retrieve in the future, thereby expanding our ability to learn. That’s because the amount of new information that working memory can absorb is extremely limited. If we can retrieve relevant information we already have in long-term memory when we need it, the capacity of working memory to take in and analyze new information is increased.

In addition, writing requires us to ask and answer the kinds of questions that deepen our understanding of the content we’re writing about—questions like why and how and what’s an example. If we’re writing well, we’re making connections between bits of information and coming to new insights—or perhaps realizing we don’t understand something as well as we thought we did.

Of course, we can do these kinds of things through discussion—and indeed, Cruz’s argument is that oral language is actually a better way to boost thinking. It’s true that speaking is generally easier, freeing up cognitive capacity, and discussion can be a great way to brainstorm ideas before writing.

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But writing is more powerful because it’s harder. It requires more precision and clarity. When we’re speaking, we can indicate what we mean through intonation and expression, and we can tell if the person we’re talking to is confused. That’s not possible with writing.

Writing also serves as a visible record of our thinking. That means that when our ideas are incoherent or fragmentary, writing makes those problems more obvious. (To test this out, try printing out a transcript of a conversation.) And writing is slower, giving us the opportunity to reflect in a way we’re unlikely to do when speaking. All these factors make writing the most effective way to foster the ability to think logically and analytically.

The big caveat is that the task of writing itself is extremely cognitively demanding. If students are overwhelmed by the cognitive load of writing, they won’t have the capacity to get the learning benefits writing can bring. But explicit, manageable instruction in writing can modulate the heavy load writing imposes on working memory and unlock students’ true potential.

Is the Evidence for Writing “Thin”?

In his essay, Cruz claims that the evidence that writing is “the highest cultivation of thought” is “thin at best.” Writing, he allows, can be “useful cognitive scaffolding for memory and self-regulated learning,” linking to a 2020 article. But he implies that has nothing to do with improving thinking. So Cruz is distinguishing “learning” from “thinking,” apparently on the assumption that thinking skills can develop and be applied in the abstract.

In fact, evidence from cognitive science establishes that learning and thinking are inextricably linked: the more we learn about a topic, the better able we are to think critically about it. Consistent with that finding, the article cited by Cruz notes that when students write down their thoughts, they reduce their cognitive load: they don’t have to try to hold them in working memory, thereby freeing up their ability to absorb information, think analytically, and generate new ideas.

Cruz never defines what he means by “thinking skills,” but he seems to view writing as a simple record of students’ existing ideas rather than something that can develop their ability to think analytically or creatively. It’s true that some forms of writing, like composing a summary, call for less creativity than others. But even summarizing requires students to identify key information, which involves analytical thinking. And depending on what is being summarized, it can require quite a bit of cognitive effort. In any case, as we’ll see, the writing assignment Cruz focuses on in his essay was not a summary but an argumentative paper that required students to generate and defend a thesis—a form of writing that clearly requires both analysis and creativity.

Cruz then takes on the “writing across the curriculum movement” that began in the 1970s, claiming that studies of its effect on “thinking skills” have been “limited or inconclusive.” To support that statement, he links to a 2016 survey of “trends in research on writing as a learning activity.” But that lengthy article, which I read in its entirety, doesn’t support Cruz’s assertion.

Yes, early on, there wasn’t much good research on the effects of writing on learning, and results were equivocal. But beginning around 2006, researchers began refining their studies to identify certain variables linked to better outcomes.

For example, it’s been found that writing provides more of a learning boost if students have been taught how to use writing strategies, especially if the strategies relate to the writing they’re being asked to do, and if they have background knowledge of the topic they’re writing about. (Both of those findings align nicely with common sense.) By the time of the article’s publication ten years ago, there was “a consensus that writing contributes significantly to learning.” Again, maybe Cruz is distinguishing “learning” from “thinking,” but, as I’ve argued, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Socrates and Seminar Teaching

Cruz then trots out Socrates, who famously took a dim view of writing, maintaining that—in Cruz’s words—“only through conversation among minds … does reason yield real insight.” Of course, as others have pointed out, if Plato hadn’t written down Socrates’ criticism of writing, we would have no idea he’d ever said it. Which is another benefit of writing: it allows for a kind of “conversation among minds” through the ages and across the world.

Next, Cruz offers up his own experience as a professor. When he teaches a seminar, he doesn’t write out everything he’s going to say. Instead, he engages his students in “messy, searching conversation,” responding to them and coming up with new ways of thinking about the material “in the moment.” “If I don’t treat writing as essential for achieving thought,” he argues, “it is not clear why I should force my students to.”

But of course, Cruz presumably has already thought—and written—a lot about the material he covers in his seminar. His students presumably have not. Maybe he’s able to flit from idea to idea with such agility in oral discussion only because he’s had the experience of writing about those ideas in the past. And that’s why he should “force” his students to do the same.

Cruz’s Students Are Writing

But the real kicker here is that Cruz actually does force his students to write. Last semester, he says, he allowed them to use AI tools on their final essays “in accordance with specific guidelines” he created. Those guidelines require students to come up with a topic, a thesis, and an outline before they turn to AI for help. Students are allowed to use AI for things like “tightening prose” and summarizing material they have already read. But they themselves must perform “the core intellectual work of doing philosophy—forming a view, building an argument, and defending it.”

Apparently, just as Cruz sees “learning” as separate from “thinking,” he see these tasks as separate from “writing.” But they may well be the most important parts of writing, when it comes to using it as a tool for boosting learning and thinking. Creating an outline, for example, requires identifying the ideas you’ll put forward and ensuring they unfold in a logical way. Tightening prose, by contrast, involves significantly less cognitive effort (although arguably, students should also be required to do that without the help of AI).

After “not writing” their essays, in Cruz’s terminology, students were able to perform very well during a 45-minute oral exam, a fact that he cites as support for his argument that writing isn’t necessary for developing thinking. But maybe they were able to do so well because they’d come up with a topic, a thesis, and an outline on their own.

And they were probably motivated to do those things because they knew they would have to defend their essays in an oral exam. All indications are that without that kind of requirement, many students will succumb to the temptation to let AI do that hard work for them, guidelines or no guidelines.

Cruz’s Essay Is Dangerous

The risk is that many readers, including educators, will read Cruz’s essay to mean that students will learn just as much if they let AI do their writing assignments for them. As the evidence indicates, nothing could be further from the truth.

So far, the commentary I’ve seen on Cruz’s piece has been mostly skeptical or even hostile, and that includes posts by a couple of other college professors. So maybe his argument won’t get much traction, especially in the midst of an AI backlash—and perhaps especially on college campuses.

The greater danger may be that K-12 teachers will seize on Cruz’s argument as a way out of a seemingly intractable problem: many of their students struggle to write, and most teachers don’t get good training in how to help them. Instead of adopting the kind of instruction that makes writing less difficult and also enables greater academic achievement, teachers may conclude that it’s fine to skip writing assignments altogether.

I could cite more studies finding learning benefits from writing, but I think it’s more powerful to cite the experience of K-12 teachers who have taught their students to write.

A couple of years ago, I visited Monroe, Louisiana, a high-poverty school district that had adopted a method of explicit writing instruction in a desperate attempt to enable their students to express themselves in writing. Many students there, when asked to write—even on a high-stakes test—were unable to produce anything.

After the district adopted the method, that changed. And what I heard from more than one teacher there was this: In the beginning, we just wanted to teach our kids to write. But then something surprising and amazing began to happen. We realized that when we taught our students to write more clearly, they became able to think more clearly.

If that’s not advancing thinking through writing, I don’t know what is.