Minding the Gap

David Ziffer
NATALIE: You neglect to point out that the student who was not taught phonics as a child WILL NEVER engage in knowledge-based reading, whether part of a curriculum or not, because he or she CAN NEVER adopt the habit of sounding out unfamiliar words. My wife and I both grew up in the utterly insane Look-Say era of "See Jane run!" The difference between us is that my mom had read "Why Johnny Can't Read" and took it upon herself to thoroughly teach me phonics as I entered first grade, whereas my wife had no such luck. Consequently I was a stellar student up though grad school whereas my wife languished near the bottom. After marrying me & learning what had been done to her, she used "100 Easy Lessons" to home-school both our daughters in reading, producing two incredibly fluent readers. Yet despite knowing the basic phonetic rules by virtue of her having taught them twice, she still guesses at unfamiliar words, producing non-reasinable pronunciations every time. What you seem to be missing here is the value of practice and habit. Despite abstractly knowing the rules, my wife didn't spend her formative years practicing using them, and so as an adult will never adopt this habit. My suspicion is that as a person who probably was taught to sound out words at an early age, you vastly underestimate the effect that your early phonetic training had and still has on you.

James
Thank you for writing this! All we ever hear about is retention and phonics. I’m glad to see you and a few others actually take the time to explain what’s happening.

