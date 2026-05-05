Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Harriett Janetos's avatar
Harriett Janetos
6dEdited

What's often missing from these discussions is context. You say: "For example, 58 percent of teachers incorrectly said that reading comprehension depends on 'a set of generalizable skills … that can be applied to most texts,' as opposed to 'what students already know about the topic and the specific vocabulary used in a text.'" What this fails to capture is the role of procedural knowledge, which is generalizable across texts, as Greg Ashman discusses here (https://harriettjanetos.substack.com/p/greg-ashman-takes-a-buzzsaw-to-buzzwords?r=5spuf). Moreover, Margaret McKeown makes this point on X: "Yes, but for comprehension, you also need to understand how to identify key text information and integrate it - with what’s elsewhere in the text and with what you know. Knowledge is not so useful if it is just hanging around in your head," which also deals with procedural knowledge. We've fixated on declarative knowledge and have, in some cases, been ignoring procedural knowledge.

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Tim Small's avatar
Tim Small
6d

Good update. The astonishing thing from my current spot on the sidelines (retired 2 years ago) is that there is still, almost 4 decades after I started teaching, such limited understanding and agreement among the instructional corps and their administrative leadership. In my experience teachers will reach for whatever seems to move the ball on a day-to-day, tactical level, even as they try to stay alert for other possibilities that seem to have potential. Meanwhile most admins are excessively oriented toward priorities that have little to do with instruction, and tend as a result to subscribe to fads as a means of appearing astute, a way of justifying their status. Of course, most have limited teaching experience and, at best, superficial familiarity with the subjects of the teachers they evaluate. Knowledge-building oriented curricula and instruction will continue to face an uphill battle until more of the evaluators themselves take subject matter knowledge more seriously. Aligning evaluation efforts with the subject knowledge of evaluators would be a big positive step.

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