A new study surveyed a representative sample of American K-3 teachers about the “science of reading,” finding some good news and some not-so-good. It was done by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, an education think tank, in conjunction with the RAND Corporation.

Here are the highlights:

The focus on the “science of reading” over the last several years has had an impact on the K-3 teacher workforce—to some extent. The not-so-good news is that only about half of teachers surveyed said they provide systematic instruction in phonics. But questions about specific practices yielded more encouraging responses.

Alarmingly, teacher knowledge of the “science of reading” is lowest in schools serving students who live in poverty, where 41 percent of teachers were not clearly in favor of systematic phonics instruction. Students from low-income families are generally most in need of such instruction.

Also alarmingly, teachers who said they relied on their pre-service training for knowledge of the “science of reading” knew less than those who had gotten training on the job—and those who said their pre-service programs emphasized the “science of reading” knew the least.

State teacher licensure tests aligned to the “science of reading” are associated with better teacher knowledge of the subject.

Many teachers are still using “questionable” reading curricula, like Benchmark Advance and Fountas & Pinnell.

Other commentators have already made a number of perceptive observations about the Fordham report, including:

Even if teacher prep programs get better at conveying scientific evidence, which they certainly should, we’ll still need to ensure schools use effective curricula if we want to move the needle. (Robert Pondiscio)

Even if teacher prep programs don’t get better, teachers can learn a lot from a good curriculum. The report’s findings suggest that professional development grounded in a specific curriculum is what works best. (Karen Vaites)

The report recommends that states adopt lists of approved “high-quality” curricula. But many states already have such lists, and quite a few have included ineffective curricula and excluded effective ones, largely because state officials are relying on misleading ratings. (Also Karen Vaites)

Many states (along with much of the media) have defined the “science of reading” to mean, basically, “phonics.” That leaves out other key factors, like the support teachers need to do a good job of teaching phonics—not to mention curricula that build the knowledge students need to understand increasingly complex text. (Andy Rotherham)

What Do We Mean by the “Science of Reading”?

I’d like to “double click,” as they say, on that last point. You may have noticed that I’ve been putting the phrase “science of reading” in quotation marks. That’s because it tends to get narrowed to “phonics” when in fact there’s also a lot of other “science” related to reading, and specifically to reading comprehension.

There’s been a lot of focus on the fact that the typical approach to teaching kids to read individual words conflicts with scientific evidence. But that’s also true of the typical approach to teaching reading comprehension, and there’s been a lot less attention focused on that problem. In brief: the typical approach tries to teach comprehension skills in the abstract, even though the evidence indicates that relevant knowledge is far more important to comprehension than general “skills.”

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The Fordham/RAND researchers, to their credit, did take a relatively expansive view of the “science of reading”: they asked teachers what they knew about reading comprehension as well as phonics. But in their findings and recommendations, they often lump both aspects of reading instruction under the term “science of reading.”

For example, they urge states to adopt policies aligned with the “science of reading,” when in fact almost all states have already taken steps to do that, if you define the term narrowly. But almost none have done that if you define it to include “building knowledge.” In addition, the authors of the Fordham report don’t distinguish between curricula that cover only foundational reading skills like phonics and curricula that also build students’ knowledge.

Less Buy-in for Knowledge than Phonics

Given the lack of emphasis on knowledge-building curricula in state policies and most teacher prep programs, it’s not surprising that the level of teacher awareness on the comprehension side is even lower than it is on the phonics side. For example, 58 percent of teachers incorrectly said that reading comprehension depends on “a set of generalizable skills … that can be applied to most texts,” as opposed to “what students already know about the topic and the specific vocabulary used in a text.”

As with the phonics part of the survey, teachers did somewhat better when confronted with more granular questions. When asked about the best way to improve reading comprehension, for example, 60 percent said it was to build background knowledge through content-rich instruction across subjects. Still, the researchers concluded that about 14 percent of K-3 teachers “have little interest in a knowledge-based approach.” That’s twice as many as have “little interest” in using phonics, according to the report.

Surveys like this tell us about teacher attitudes and what they think they’re doing. But they can’t tell us what is happening in classrooms, let alone whether students are actually learning more. Even if teachers think they’re teaching phonics or building knowledge effectively, that may not actually be the case.

I’m not blaming teachers. Most have not been equipped by their pre-service preparation, their instructional materials, or their on-the-job training to reliably recognize what is aligned with scientific evidence and what is not. And even if teachers have an understanding of what science supports, it isn’t always easy to translate that into classroom practice. Plus, old instructional habits die hard.

In one sense, the Fordham findings represent progress: if you had done this survey five or ten years ago, you almost certainly would have found fewer teachers endorsing the idea of teaching phonics or building knowledge. At the same time, the survey also reveals that a lot of teachers still aren’t on board with those concepts.

And even those who are trying to implement the concepts may be doing so in ways that don’t really work—which (as Andy Rotherham has pointed out) raises the risk that many will end up rejecting them as just another passing fad that didn’t live up to its promise.

AI and Writing

Speaking of surveys, the New York Times did another much less scientific one recently on AI and writing. They asked high school and college teachers how AI was affecting the way they assigned writing and got 400 responses.

The Times found that many teachers appear to be requiring students to write in class, often by hand, and in any case without the benefit of access to the internet and its seductive Large Language Models, such as ChatGPT. So: no more worries about who actually wrote the thing, the student or an LLM. But also: no more research papers or even three- to five-page essays.

“If there’s a downside” to this, Times education reporter Dana Goldstein commented, it’s that students’ handwriting is atrocious and hard to read. But I can think of some other big downsides.

One is that students who do all their writing in class are unlikely to have time to do much in-depth research or revising. Another is that even the relatively superficial writing they’re doing in class is eating up a lot of precious instructional time.

Many teachers have discovered that the only way to ensure students read a whole novel, or any complex text, these days is to do the reading in class—which obviously takes up a huge amount of time, especially at higher grade levels when novels are longer. And now students also need to do all their writing in class? It’s hard to see how this will work without limiting both reading and writing to extremely short texts.

Don’t Just Assign Writing—Teach It

I don’t have a real a solution to the problem, but one thing that might help is to actually teach students how to write rather than just assigning writing, which is what most teachers do. Again, this isn’t the fault of teachers. Few have gotten effective training in how to teach writing, and many have been led to believe that what works best is to have students just plunge in.

One teacher quoted in the Times article, for example, tells her students, “I want you to write out a really rough, terrible draft in your writers’ notebooks. And then I want you to scratch it out and rewrite it.”

That might work well for some students, but most will likely find writing easier if they’ve been taught how to create a linear outline before writing a draft—and how to construct good sentences, if they haven’t yet learned that.

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Those techniques not only help ensure clearer, more coherent writing, but they also make writing a less overwhelmingly difficult task. And if writing is easier for students, they just might be less tempted to resort to tools like ChatGPT to do it for them.