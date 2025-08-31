Minding the Gap

Janet Bennett Kelly
2d

Loved NZ! Did you know it was the first country to give women the vote? And impressive how committed they are to preserving the environment. Makes sense that they’re ahead of the curve in teaching reading.

Good on ‘em!

Andrew Evans
1d

Re: "Both approaches share an aversion to systematic phonics instruction and encourage children to guess at words rather than sound them out. That aversion may be even more deeply rooted in New Zealand than in the other countries where these approaches to literacy instruction have been dominant. Marie Clay, a leading light of the whole-language movement whose ideas became highly influential in the US, was a Kiwi."

This is what's known as a straw man argument. For a more realistic explanation, see the following link:

https://moramodules.com/sor-media-campaign/

