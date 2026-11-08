Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristen McQuillan's avatar
Kristen McQuillan
2d

Bravo Natalie! I really appreciate you writing this piece and tackling the nuance that exists in the space between the written curriculum, the taught curriculum, and the way to ensure kids are getting the best instruction possible. It's tricky, for sure, and one thing we've shared at Knowledge Matters is that we actually hope our curriculum review tools could serve as a guide for approaching exactly the work that you describe. For example, we could see a group of high school educators using our review tool to review their own adopted materials and look for evidence-backed ways to make enhancements or adjustments. We similarly could see a curriculum company using the tool to help with development of future materials or revisions to existing versions. And as you know, this is the kind of thing we love to do in our implementation support work--serving alongside partners as they take this on. It isn't easy, but it's work worth doing! Thank you for writing about it!

Reply
Share
Harriett Janetos's avatar
Harriett Janetos
2d

Looks like we've entered Wittgenstein's illusion: Is it a duck or a rabbit? Teachers might be seeing one while journalists see the other. I will definitely reread DK's piece, but on first reading it spoke to my experiences as a second grade teacher, and I really appreciated his detailed analysis.

Three thoughts:

(1) A recent SRI review revealed that in the K-2 classes observed, the majority never moved from word-level reading to reading connected text. At the second grade level especially we need to step up opportunities for students to engage in reading if we want them to be ready for third grade, the grade level I taught most recently.

(2) Asking children to learn and retain knowledge from a complex read-aloud and discussion is a tall order, and here is where the access to written text DK describes as well as integration of themes seems essential. From my series on reading comprehension:

"A recent study, "The Frequency of Informational Text Read-Alouds in Kindergarten and its Association with Students’ Vocabulary and Knowledge Development" (2025), explains the challenges of knowledge-building due to the complexity of concepts in informational texts as well as the complexity of the texts themselves.

'The frequency of informational text read-alouds did not significantly correlate with students’ vocabulary and knowledge gains . . . One significant challenge is the complexity of concepts often presented in informational texts (Hoffman et al., 2015), which makes it difficult for kindergarten teachers to support students’ comprehension of both the concepts and the texts.'"

Granted, a second grader is more capable than a kindergartener, but I believe the stated problem of how we retain knowledge is valid. How do we "support students' comprehension of both the concepts and the texts?"

(3) You state: "That feature addresses the common problem of “instructional incoherence,” which occurs when tutoring and other interventions focus on content that is completely different from whatever students are supposed to be learning in their regular classes. Such “support” only adds to the cognitive load of students who are already overloaded."

Susan Neuman and others have argued that it is precisely because we need "instructional coherence" that providing social studies and science topics in ELA that are independent of those covered in the content areas can create incoherence, as well as overload, and undermine teaching the standards in those disciplines. This is another important consideration.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Wexler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.