It’s rare to get a first-hand, published account of flaws in a curriculum from a classroom teacher. Teachers are often hesitant to complain about the instructional materials they’re required to use—at least publicly—because of worries about negative repercussions.

But recently we’ve had at least two such reports, along with accounts of what steps each teacher took to address perceived problems. In one case, that resulted in improvements to a weak (albeit highly rated) curriculum. In the other, I fear it resulted in weakening a curriculum that is strong (albeit imperfect). We’ve also seen some recent tweaks—for the better—from a curriculum publisher, Great Minds.

One Teacher’s View of myView

The first of the two teachers, Daniel OK-Carr, recently wrote a post on his Substack about the literacy curriculum he uses with his upper elementary grade students, Savvas myView.

That curriculum got the highest possible rating from EdReports, the most influential of the organizations that rate curricula: all “greens.” The rating covers a range of criteria, including whether the texts in a unit are “organized around a grade-appropriate, tightly connected topic or theme.” According to EdReports, myView fully meets that criterion. EdReports’ seal of approval has given myView the coveted label of “high-quality instructional materials,” or HQIM.

And yet, as OK-Carr points out in a post titled “The HQIM Farce,” the themes in myView are so loose that the texts within a unit “only tangentially relate to each other or the theme.”

OK-Carr offers as one example a fifth-grade unit called “Journeys”—now there’s a loose theme for you—that includes texts on “Angel Island interrogations, Martian microbiology, Great Migration grief, Magellan’s celestial navigation, penguin tracks, and French Polynesian post-Impressionism.” That unit, he says, is typical of the “topical whiplash” that is present throughout the curriculum.

The problem isn’t necessarily with the texts themselves. Some, OK-Carr says, are “quite good.” He’s used myView texts on Japanese internment as the basis for a unit he created on World War II—but that effort required many hours of his personal time to do things like raid a storage room for class sets of books. (He mentions that in grades 3 to 5, myView—like many other widely used literacy curricula—includes no whole books. Which is a whole other can of worms.)

The Problem with Random Topics

The problem, rather, is that grouping these more or less random texts together doesn’t provide students with the coherent sequence of information that enables them to acquire and retain knowledge and vocabulary. For one thing, the randomness doesn’t set them up for success within a unit; learning about Martian microbiology won’t provide you with the foundational knowledge you need to understand, say, French Polynesian post-Impressionism.

Nor does this approach set kids up for future success in reading and learning. Ideally, in the elementary grades students are acquiring the academic vocabulary and concepts that the texts in middle and high school will assume they already know. But those items of information are likely to stick in long-term memory only if students encounter them repeatedly, in slightly different contexts, over a period of time. Jumping around from topic to topic won’t provide that repeated exposure. Not to mention that the treatment of each topic will be too superficial to be engaging.

The problem isn’t just myView. EdReports has given all greens to a number of other widely used curricula that don’t deserve them, along with some that do. (Why this has happened is something I’ve addressed in detail elsewhere.) But states and school districts often rely on EdReports as though their ratings were the gold standard, spending millions of dollars on products that often prove seriously flawed.

Criticism of CKLA

Another teacher has also recently written about flaws in his literacy curriculum—but this time it’s a curriculum that has gotten high ratings not only from EdReports but also from the Knowledge Matters Campaign, which I consider a far more reliable source. (I serve on the board of its parent organization.) The curriculum is called Core Knowledge Language Arts, or CKLA.

I happen to be somewhat familiar with CKLA, and especially the second grade curriculum, which is the level this teacher is using. When researching my book The Knowledge Gap, I spent a school year observing a second-grade class that was using the curriculum. That was ten years ago, and the curriculum has changed somewhat, but the basics remain the same.

No curriculum is perfect, including CKLA. I feel this teacher, who I’ll refer to as DK, makes some good points. He also recognizes the importance of building kids’ knowledge; he isn’t changing a content-focused curriculum to put content-agnostic comprehension skills or standards in the foreground of instruction, which is a common problem.

And, like OK-Carr, DK has spent hours of his own time modifying the curriculum in ways he believes will help his students be more successful. His intentions are commendable. But I believe that some of his modifications are actually undercutting the potential of the curriculum to boost student achievement.

Using Read-Alouds of Complex Text To Build Knowledge

DK has quite a few complaints about CKLA, but I’m going to focus on just one: he feels that second graders don’t get to do enough reading, and that the reading they do get to do—which he says is limited to decodable texts—isn’t challenging enough.

In K-2, CKLA builds knowledge of topics through texts that are read aloud by the teacher. Those texts aren’t designed to be read by students themselves and are written with more complex vocabulary and syntax than most students could understand if they were doing the reading.

Instead of reading those texts aloud, DK gives them to kids to read themselves, sometimes using AI to alter the texts or improve them “for clarity.” He often adds questions after each section of text, apparently for children to respond to in writing.

DK argues that having his second-graders read these texts themselves, rather than listening to a teacher read them, is improving their reading fluency. He sees fluency as key to enabling them to become strong readers and acquire new knowledge through their reading.

DK may be right that second-graders need to do more, and more complex, reading than CKLA allows for. But having kids do the read-alouds themselves is unlikely to be the best solution to that problem. Read-alouds should be more difficult than the texts that kids read themselves, at least until they’re proficient, fluent readers.

The evidence shows that listening comprehension exceeds students’ own reading comprehension, on average, through age 13. The explanation for that, drawn from cognitive load theory, is that when students aren’t yet proficient readers, they have to devote their limited working memory capacity to things like decoding the words and figuring out where the emphasis goes in a sentence. If an expert reader—the teacher—is doing that cognitive work for them, and helping to convey meaning through their expression and intonation, children will have more cognitive capacity to take in new information and vocabulary and understand complex syntax.

That means read-alouds, along with class discussion, will be the most effective way to build knowledge of a new topic in the first instance. Armed with that knowledge, students should then be able to read about the same topic at a higher level of complexity, because they won’t be juggling unfamiliar information in working memory along with the cognitive demands of reading. That is essentially what the frequently cited “baseball study” tells us.

Students can also acquire familiarity with general academic language and syntax through listening to read-alouds; the vocabulary and syntax of even children’s literature has been found to be more complex than the vocabulary and syntax used in oral language. Becoming familiar with that complexity through listening is crucial for developing reading comprehension.

Having children themselves read texts designed for read-alouds could impose such a heavy cognitive load that they don’t have the capacity to understand what they’re reading. And simplifying the texts to make them more comprehensible deprives them of the exposure to complex oral language that will enable them to read complex text independently in the future.

DK may be right that CKLA should include texts for second-graders that are more complex than decodables and relate to the topics of the read-alouds, as the curriculum does for students in third grade and above. Not all second graders will be ready for that kind of reading, but some presumably are.

Teachers could also create more accessible AI-generated versions of the read-alouds, as DK has done, and have students read them after listening to the read-aloud, if they can find time in the schedule. But using the read-alouds, or altered versions of them, as texts for students to read themselves risks diluting the power of the curriculum.

Curriculum Publishers

Ideally, curriculum developers and publishers will learn from the experience of classroom teachers who use their curricula and make adjustments that increase the effectiveness of their products. Too often, publishers just add more to the curriculum, in an attempt to please everyone—or to meet EdReports criteria—resulting in curriculum “bloat.” Sometimes, though, their tweaks do change the curriculum for the better.

A case in point is Great Minds, publisher of the knowledge-building literacy curriculum Wit & Wisdom along with curricula in math and science. Great Minds has a new literacy curriculum called Arts & Letters, which differs from Wit & Wisdom in a number of ways—including shortened lessons. It became clear that many teachers weren’t getting to the end of a Wit & Wisdom lesson, which is often where the more rigorous work happens. Instead of adding stuff, Great Minds came up with ways to streamline lessons without, they say, sacrificing rigor.

The publisher also recognized that some units could be more powerful if they went more deeply into specific topics rather than focusing on “themes”—even if the themes weren’t as loose as the ones in myView.

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In addition, Arts & Letters, unlike Wit & Wisdom, includes instruction in foundational skills like phonics. (Wit & Wisdom is designed to be paired with a separate foundational skills program.) Having phonics instruction built into a comprehensive literacy program can guide educators to spend an appropriate amount of time on each component of literacy rather than going overboard on phonics, as some schools have done.

Great Minds has also acquired a high school English curriculum, Odell, which makes it—as far as I know—the only publisher of a knowledge-building curriculum to cover kindergarten through grade 12. That opens up the possibility that students could get a coherent educational experience throughout their school career, at least as far as ELA goes, with the knowledge built in lower grades laying the essential groundwork for what students will be assumed to know later on.

In addition, Great Minds has introduced a supplementary K-8 curriculum for both Wit & Wisdom and Arts & Letters called Prologue, which is designed for multi-lingual learners and other students needing extra support. There are Prologue lessons for each grade level, all aligned to the content of the core curriculum.

That feature addresses the common problem of “instructional incoherence,” which occurs when tutoring and other interventions focus on content that is completely different from whatever students are supposed to be learning in their regular classes. Such “support” only adds to the cognitive load of students who are already overloaded.

Prologue, as its name implies, is also intended to be used before students get the regular lessons of the curriculum, previewing new information and helping set them up for success in the classroom. The Prologue lessons can be delivered by regular classroom teachers or by tutors or interventionists.

No curriculum will ever be perfect. Educators will always need to use their judgment to ensure they’re delivering the curriculum in the most effective way for their particular students. Ideally, publishers will always be striving for improvement.

But whoever is undertaking those “improvements” needs an understanding of what kinds of tweaks make a curriculum more effective and what kinds can undermine its power.