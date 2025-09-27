Minding the Gap

As I’m reading about students not being prepared for higher level texts, I’m wondering about the effects of two factors.

First, our local high schools utilize block scheduling. This means that students take four classes per semester, with each class being around 80 minutes. So the English class that we took over the course of a year in high school is condensed to a semester. While I think the longer class periods over a shorter time would not be the best approach for many content areas, I would think it is especially harmful in English because it makes it extremely difficult to read long books. I read Dickens’ David Copperfield in 9th grade, as assigned reading. I can’t imagine that is feasible within the confines of block scheduling.

Secondly, with the rise in books published for teens, perhaps these books are being substituted in for the old classics, like something by Dickens. I understand that teachers may want to use these YA novels in order to spark an interest in reading and encourage engaging class discussions. However, I wonder how the vocabulary and overall level of reading difficulty compare with the booklists of previous generations. It takes a certain amount of reading fortitude to grapple with the language of Shakespeare as you read Julius Ceasar in tenth grade. Do we still value that experience and require it of our high schoolers?

In my state (Texas), what schools of education teach has little relevance. Most of our teachers enter education through alternative routes. Even then, most high school English teachers that I have worked with do understand the science of learning and respect the science of reading--even if it that knowledge is just intuitive. This is not new. The problem that I see is that administrators, who often do not have English teaching experience, are motivated by the state test. As teachers lose classroom autonomy, they lose opportunities to build background knowledge and teach sentence-level grammar. Many districts in Texas don't allow novel studies. Houston ISD, the largest district in Texas, says "science of reading" but no longer allows student choice, projects, regular novel studies, or the ability to teach to many of the language comprehension strands of Scarborough's Rope.

Why do teachers have to "sneak in" grammar? Why must they teach passages? We have more than a few students in AP courses in Texas who can't identify linking verbs and abstract nouns. This means that they can't identify the subject of a sentence. If a teacher is not allowed to teach parts of speech because it doesn't lead to quick standardized test results is this because the teacher is "generally unfamiliar with instructional principles grounded in cognitive science" or does that unfamiliarity lie elsewhere?

Saying that teachers lack the understanding of the importance of these skills blames teachers. If teachers don't have autonomy in the classroom, the focus needs to be on lack of understanding at a higher level.

