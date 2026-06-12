Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Mentoring with Reese's avatar
Mentoring with Reese
7d

This is such an important distinction. One statistic never fully describes a data set, and the growth vs. proficiency conversation is a perfect example of why.

Think about what each metric actually tells you. Proficiency says: where is this student right now relative to a standard? Growth says: how much has this student moved, and in what direction? Those are genuinely different questions, and a school, a teacher, or a child can look very different depending on which lens you're using.

We flatten complicated realities into single numbers constantly, and then make big decisions based on them. Better statistical understanding wouldn't just improve education policy, it would improve how we read headlines, evaluate programs, and understand the people around us. Context isn't just helpful. It's the whole thing.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
7d

As a district level evaluation I think working proficiency in is important but it seems like asking teachers to eat a shit sandwich if you’re going to tie their evaluation to proficiency while we passed them on not proficient.

Growth at least reasonably looks at what happened this year.

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