Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Ben Esser's avatar
Ben Esser
Oct 15

This is a tremendously good, nuanced treatment of this issue. Thank you Natalie, you are a national treasure.

I think of direct instruction in reading lessons like this: the goal is for kids to deeply understand and anlayze THIS rich text. What are the barriers? What are the words that they might not know that will prevent them from understanding that Brutus is comparing Caesar to a serpent's egg because, while he is not dangerous now, he will be when he becomes king. Go after those words, while still always keeping the deep analytical level as the ultimate goal- kids need to explain the deeper meaning of that metaphor in Act 2, Scene 1 (or whatever it is you are teaching). And, I think the insight of the direct instruction stuff is just this: when kids don't "get it," it's not because of some deficiency with their abstract critical thinking skills that prevents them from understanding Shakespeare's metaphors. It's that they might not know a serpent is a snake. Teach them that, in the moment that the misunderstanding appears, and then ask them again: So, why is Brutus comparing Caesar to a serpent's egg?

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Science of Reading Classroom
Oct 15

Lots of scattered thoughts follow, but I really appreciated this piece.

First, I think there's a lot we can learn from DI and Engelmann...but like you, I have so many questions about how DI works/is effective beyond developing foundational math, reading, and language skills.

Second, I'm not sure if you'd read this recent study from Jake Downs and Freddy Hiebert, but it basically compares Corrective Reading (DI program) to Read Like Us protocol (scaffolded and structured fluency routine with above grade-level text) and finds that struggling 3rd graders grew more when they worked with more challenging texts (https://ila.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/rrq.70117). I hope Hanford takes the time to dive into this kind of nuance...

Third, I recently got into a baffling exchange on Twitter/X with a DI advocate about read-alouds with embedded questions. I walked away wondering if he believed that students should be allowed to analyze, interpret, and develop their own ideas at all.

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