After creating an earthquake in the world of reading instruction with the first season of their podcast, education journalist Emily Hanford and her team are back with a topic that is even more ambitious.

The first season of Sold a Story, which debuted in 2022, examined the way in which typical reading instruction conflicts with evidence from cognitive science—or at least, how it did before the podcast itself sparked massive change.

Afterwards, as Hanford recounts in Episode 1 of the second season, the first two episodes of which are out today, she and her team began hearing from teachers. “It’s not just reading,” she says they told her. “Something’s not right about how we’re teaching math, and science, and history. Something’s not right about how we are teaching.”

That’s what Season 2 covers, and it’s a lot. Because of its broader focus, and its more fundamental challenge to typical American instruction, it’s likely to create even more controversy than Season 1. And yet there’s still some important stuff about what’s wrong with American education that Season 2 appears to leave out. (I was given advance access to only the first four of the season’s seven episodes.)

Both seasons of the podcast, in Hanford’s words, “focus on an idea about teaching and learning.” Season 1, she says, investigated an idea held by “education insiders” that “turned out to be wrong”—namely, that the vast majority of children will learn to read without explicit instruction in phonics. Season 2, she says, will introduce listeners to “an education outsider who turned out to be right.”

That outsider is Siegfried “Zig” Engelmann, the creator of an approach to teaching known as Direct Instruction. Engelmann makes a terrific subject. Even though Hanford never got the chance to interview him—he died in 2019—she brings him to life through archival recordings and interviews with those who knew and worked with him. Season 2 promises to be just as riveting and thought-provoking as Season 1, if not even more so.

Engelmann believed that if children weren’t learning, the problem was the teaching. He worked primarily with kids from low-income families and got extraordinary results. A grainy film from 1966, an audio clip of which is featured in Episode 1, shows him leading a group of Black children, all of them in preschool, through problems in algebra, geometry, and fractions. For almost half an hour, the kids are highly engaged, shouting out answers—mostly correct ones—and kicking their little legs against their chairs.

Although the name Direct Instruction might conjure up a teacher lecturing in front of a class, the approach is in fact highly interactive. It relies less on teacher explanations than on a lively series of questions posed to students, including examples and non-examples that get certain concepts across. Students practice the skills until they master them, at which point the teacher moves them on to more complex skills. To the extent that the model is known at all, it’s associated primarily with math, maybe because of that 1966 film, but in fact Engelmann applied it to reading and “language” as well.

Project Follow Through

The method’s effectiveness was tested as part of a massive federal government study known as Project Follow Through, which began in 1968 and lasted almost 10 years. The idea was to identify a model of instruction for children in the early elementary grades that would do a better job than existing methods—and, ideally, help lift children out of poverty.

The project included 22 different programs that reflected a variety of theories. When the data was evaluated, there was only one model that came out ahead on all criteria, which included not only academic achievement but also things like self-esteem: Direct Instruction. And yet the federal government declined to identify a “winner.”

As explained in Episode 3, the reasons for that are complex, but the fundamental explanation seems to be that Direct Instruction contradicted everything the education establishment believed, and to a large extent still believes, about how learning works.

Education orthodoxy holds that students, and especially young children, learn best through experience, discovery, and inquiry. Project Follow Through seemed to prove the opposite. And instead of seeing Direct Instruction as a way of dramatically raising outcomes for low-income students, leaders in the education world saw small children being, in the words of one prominent education researcher interviewed for the podcast, “tormented.”

While listening to Season 2, I couldn’t help but contrast Zig Engelmann with E.D. Hirsch, Jr.—another education outsider with ideas that many believe have turned out to be right. Both Engelmann and Hirsch were deeply concerned about the gap in academic achievement between kids at the upper and lower ends of the socioeconomic spectrum. Both believed they had hit on the solution to the problem. But as far as I can tell, the solutions they came up with look pretty different.

Engelmann and Hirsch

That may be a result of where each of them started—and, possibly, their personalities. Both came from well-educated, affluent families, but Hirsch became a tweedy English professor, while Engelmann adopted more of a blue-collar persona. He didn’t like school and worked in a steel mill for a while. Although he eventually got a degree in philosophy, he was described by one teacher at the preschool he founded as looking “like a construction guy.” He taught little kids with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

Both Hirsch and Engelmann ended up devoting their careers to the education of poor kids more or less by accident. In the late 1970s, Hirsch was investigating what makes a piece of writing easier to understand, giving passages of different writing quality to undergraduates and timing how long it took students to read and understand them. After someone suggested he try giving the test at a community college serving mostly Black students—instead of just at the elite University of Virginia, where he was teaching—he realized that if students didn’t have enough background knowledge relating to a text, they weren’t going to understand it no matter how well written it was.

One of the topics Hirsch used in his test was the Civil War. He was shocked to discover that the community college students seemed not to know much about it. That discovery set him on a path that has lasted the rest of his life: He wanted to provide poor kids with the same kind of knowledge that children from wealthier, more highly educated families absorb at home. He realized that the effort needed to start in elementary school to be effective, and that the typical elementary curriculum was nearly devoid of academic content.

Engelmann’s path to education started with a job in marketing. A client, a candy company, wanted to know how many repetitions it would take for a TV ad to lodge in a child’s memory. Unable to find any data on that, Engelmann started experimenting by teaching his own small children math. When he saw the results, he wanted to bring the method he had hit upon to all children. The only place that would hire him was a research center focused on disadvantaged children, so that’s who he ended up working with, setting up an experimental preschool.

He realized those children needed instruction not only in math and reading skills but also in language—and, according to the podcast, he believed language was the most important of the three. As one of the teachers at his preschool recalls in Sold a Story, some kids didn’t know words as basic as or.

Language and Knowledge

Hirsch wanted to ensure poor kids got access to academic—or to use his word, cultural—knowledge. He started by researching what knowledge was needed to understand the kinds of writing people were likely encounter in life—not just in college texts but in, for example, newspaper articles. He then worked backward to create curricula that built that knowledge beginning in kindergarten. Engelmann started with his own experience teaching young children—primarily poor ones—and worked to ensure they got access to language.

Knowledge and language are of course related, and both are important, but they’re not exactly the same. And some language, like the word or, is not particularly academic.

In an email, Hanford assured me that Engelmann understood the importance of building kids’ knowledge and sent me some resources to illustrate how Direct Instruction approaches that. Those resources could of course give me only a very partial understanding of a complex model. But what I saw looked quite different from what you would find in the knowledge-building curricula created by Hirsch.

Hirsch’s curricula introduce kindergartners to topics like the five senses, plants, Native Americans, and the American colonies. First graders learn about things like the human body, ancient Mesopotamia, and the American Revolution. Teachers convey this information by reading aloud nonfiction texts and stories and engaging children in discussions about them.

Even in classrooms full of kids from lower-income families, those discussions can be quite sophisticated. I have seen second graders discuss, for example, how Ancient Greece differed from other ancient civilizations, or why the end of the Napoleonic Wars was bad news for the United States during the War of 1812. Most of those second-graders were from non-English-speaking families.

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In contrast, the kindergarten language lessons described in a Direct Instruction video Hanford referred me to focus on basic vocabulary, taught using the questioning and example/non-example approach. A teacher might point to a picture of a shirt, identifying its features (a collar, a front, buttons) and getting students to identify them as well. The teacher might pat her head and then touch her ear, after which students need to say what she did first and second. Students learn to compare and contrast by looking at pictures of different animals and identifying which ones are shorter or longer.

Direct Instruction Can Help—or Hurt

Based on what I’ve learned researching and writing about the American education system over the last 15 years, Hanford is absolutely right that it has vastly undervalued direct, explicit instruction, particularly at lower grade levels.

I doubt Season 2 will spark a mass adoption of the Direct Instruction curriculum, which is highly scripted and therefore unpopular with many teachers. But even if it only leads to a greater awareness of the general need for more explicit teaching techniques—call it “direct instruction,” without the capital letters—the podcast will have performed a major public service.

In addition to Project Follow Through, lots of evidence shows that direct instruction works better than inquiry or discovery when learners are new to a topic. That’s especially true for students who face learning challenges, including kids from low-income families. And it may be especially true in areas like math or phonics, where there’s a defined domain of knowledge that needs to be acquired, in a pretty clear hierarchical order, and there are clear correct and incorrect answers.

Still, I’m apprehensive about how Season 2 will be interpreted. Season 1 certainly led to some positive changes in reading instruction, but because it focused only one problematic aspect of that instruction—phonics—a lot of people came to assume that was the only problem with reading instruction. In fact, even in places that have adopted more effective phonics instruction, something is still “not right” about how we teach reading—something I’ll get into in a moment. Similarly, Season 2 could lead listeners to conclude that if schools just adopt Direct Instruction—or the version of it that comes across in the podcast—all of our education problems will be solved.

In fact, there’s one area where direct instruction, in its lower-case version, has been adopted, and it’s caused huge problems: reading comprehension. That’s an area that E.D. Hirsch and others, including myself, have long been concerned about. Hirsch has criticized the typical approach to teaching comprehension, which emphasizes decontextualized “skills and strategies,” like “making inferences.” As evidence from cognitive science has established, knowledge is actually far more important to reading comprehension than abstract skill.

Typical comprehension instruction ignores that evidence. It has also crowded out knowledge-building subjects like social studies, especially in schools where reading scores are low. As a result, disadvantaged students, who are less likely to be able to pick up academic knowledge outside school, become further disadvantaged by the curriculum itself.

Year after year, teachers model the same round of comprehension skills and have students practice them, on the assumption that this will lead to “mastery.” This approach to teaching supposed skills, which are enshrined in state literacy standards, is so deeply entrenched that many teachers will change lessons that are designed to focus on a particular text or topic so that they focus on the skills instead.

Even Lucy Calkins—one of the “education insiders” critiqued in Season 1 of Sold a Story—believes that’s the way to go.

“I have always been a strong proponent … of direct, explicit instruction,” she has written. “Anyone who knows my work knows I have written literally thousands of minilessons in which kids are taught through the teacher naming, then demonstrating, then guiding kids to practice a skill or strategy.”

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Here’s the problem: Direct instruction (lower case) only works for teaching substantive content, as in history or science, or truly transferable skills, like multiplication or decoding written words. Comprehension skills aren’t truly transferable. It’s easy, for example, to make an inference about a text if you have a lot of background knowledge relating to the topic. If you have little or no such knowledge, it’s likely to be impossible.

It’s not clear from what I know of Direct Instruction (capitalized) that it relies on the typical decontextualized approach to comprehension. But a 1986 article called “Direct Instruction in Reading Comprehension” by two of Engelmann’s disciples suggests that’s the case. It discusses only instruction in strategies, with no mention of the role of knowledge.

Of course, things might have changed since 1986. And I did find some other Direct Instruction resources that focus on teaching history and cultivating “higher-order” thinking. They certainly go beyond the kind of instruction highlighted in Sold a Story, at least so far—focusing, for example, on the need to teach not just disconnected historical facts but principles that could make information more meaningful and memorable.

But those models are directed at older students—middle school or higher. And while they may be effective, they seem far removed from the basic DI model; I doubt the remaining episodes of Season 2 will touch on them. Most people in the U.S., including most educators, have never heard of DI, so Sold a Story will probably shape listeners’ understanding of what it entails.

A Different Kind of Teaching for Poor Kids?

I also worry that the presentation of DI in Sold a Story will lead to the idea that poor kids need a different kind of education—one focused simply on getting them to acquire and retain factual information, much of it pretty basic. It’s true that kids from less highly educated families typically need that kind of instruction more than those who have been immersed in academic knowledge and vocabulary since birth. But once any student has acquired a certain amount of factual information, they also need to be guided to analyze and elaborate on it, especially in fields like history and literature.

The principles of direct instruction have caught on more in some other countries, including parts of Australia, than they have in the U.S. When I visited some Australian schools serving kids who struggle academically, I saw a lot of the questioning and repetition that is associated with DI and very little else. Some educators there seem to have gotten the idea that analytical discussion and writing must wait until some undefined point in the future when their students will have acquired lots of information about the world.

But that kind of discussion and writing is actually part of learning. Students need a certain amount of information to begin to engage in those activities profitably, but they don’t need to have become experts. And by reflecting on and analyzing what they’ve learned, they can deepen their understanding and perhaps come to insights of their own.

Not to mention that many middle-class and affluent parents are unlikely to enroll their students in a school that limits early language instruction to words like button and collar. I don’t believe that we need school integration, including socioeconomic integration, to provide all students with an effective education. But I do think integration is something we should strive for. And adopting an approach like DI could pose a serious obstacle to that objective.

Both Engelmann and Hirsch had keen insights about what has been missing from American education, with Engelmann focusing on how to teach and Hirsch on what to teach. Neither model is complete, but if applied judiciously in tandem, the two approaches could be hugely powerful.

It’s terrific that Season 2 of Sold a Story is spreading the word about one of these models. But I worry that by leaving out the other, it is also omitting a crucial part of the story that too many educators have been sold for too long, to the serious detriment of way too many students.