John Walker
2d

Here's something to lift up your heart, Natalie. In Princecroft Primary School in Wiltshire in England, a school I have visited many times, I have never seen a desk occupied by any child upwards from Year 2 that doesn't have a reading book on it. The school and its staff are relentless in their encouragment of the children to read. Everyone (including the teaching staff) reads and everyone shares their experience of reading. It's a joy to watch!

[By the bye, the school also runs an 'eleven before eleven' program in which children are given the opportunity to have experience of eleven important cultural experiences before they leave for secondary school. This includes a visit to the Roman Baths in Bath and a visit to the Jurassic Coast to explore for fossils.]

Kristin Maguire
3d

Thank you for linking your American Educator article. As friends outside of education have posted the NYT piece I appreciate being able to share your article. The topic is too important to give sound bite responses without context and research.

Thank you, also, for succinctly debunking the "height requirement" strawman dismissal of Mississippi students' improvement.

