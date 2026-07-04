Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Another Texas Teacher's avatar
Another Texas Teacher
5dEdited

I was in the room for about twelve hours for one of those hearings and watched about 10 more hours of video, so I feel like I can say that I followed the proceedings fairly closely. If educators say there is too much to cover or that the new chronological structure that teaches Texas, American and world history concurrently becomes disorganized and makes it difficult for students to find throughlines, I believe them. If they are concerned about gaps in implementation or overpoliticized standards that leave knowledge gaps or misunderstandings, I believe them.

If Fordham found that the old standards include “somewhat arbitrary lists of influential individuals…but have little historical rationale,” they would probably feel the same way about these TEKS. There were many items that seemed to be added to the list simply to create more Texas content and check the box of Texas exceptionalism.

I was also dismayed at how little some of the elected SBOE members seemed to understand the practicalities of the TEKS and how they are implemented. There was a discussion on June 23rd about implementing the literary lists earlier than the timeline suggested, and it seemed like some board members did not understand the difference between skills and content and how they work together.

I am not a social studies teacher; I am a high school English teacher. Trust me, when it comes to knowledge building, I am on your side. I am very thankful for the way you have articulated the difference between skills and content in the English classroom and how teaching comprehension skills divorced from content doesn’t work.

But Texas is a state that doesn’t mandate a certain amount of social studies time. As a result, some districts are minimizing social studies (https://www.texasobserver.org/mike-miles-third-future-schools-midland-classes/), often pushing it into the English classroom, expecting historical stories and readings to do double duty. Students need both.

If social studies teachers say that there is so much detail that they can not cover it all, that concerns me. Too much detail is not better than none if the TEKS become a checklist that teachers must get through as fast as possible. Is quickly moving through a list of facts going to promote the knowledge building we want?

If you’re interested in hearing conversation around the standards, listening to community testimony on June 22 and the TEKS amendment discussion recorded on June 23rd on the Texas State Board of Education website will give you a lot of insight.

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Jeremy Eugene's avatar
Jeremy Eugene
5d

Hope you'll pay attention to the comments left by The Social Studies Advocate. As a Texas teacher who has been following this and went to speak to our board, your take here is very off the mark.

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