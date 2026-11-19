Photo by Navy Medicine on Unsplash . These are NOT Alpha students.

In part 1 of this series, which you can find here, I briefly described the history of Alpha School—a network of private schools that relies on AI-powered apps for instruction and claims that its students learn twice as fast as average in only two hours a day. The rest of the school day is devoted to “life skills” workshops. I also described a visit I made to Alpha’s flagship campus in Austin, Texas (which Alpha did not pay for) and the new early literacy apps I saw in action.

In part 2, which you can find here, I focused on a prominent advocate for grounding teaching in cognitive science, Carl Hendrick, and how he overcame his skepticism about Alpha to become a founding member of its Learning Science Team. I also described plans for a new knowledge-building curriculum for Alpha that is based in complex whole books and meaty topics.

This post is the final installment of the series.

Much of the criticism of Alpha School has centered not on its academic program but on its afternoon life skills workshops, as well as the eight-week high school “boot camp” that is also intended to teach those skills. Alpha’s own promotional materials have also gone into greater detail about its life skills workshops than its academic curriculum.

I have mixed feelings about the workshops, which are led by adult Alpha employees known as “guides,” and the school culture they reflect. On the positive side, many workshops strive to inculcate independence, teamwork, and resilience. Even if they don’t teach general “grit,” which may be impossible, they could well have benefits. And kids do seem to gain a sense of accomplishment and enjoy them.

Children in pre-kindergarten might plan an in-school playdate with a friend. Older kids might train to ride a bike five miles without stopping, present the news live in front of the entire school, or plan and cook meals on a three-day camping trip. There’s an adorable video, which I can no longer find online, of a bunch of young children eagerly roaming a supermarket, finding items on their shopping list, and checking them out at a self-service terminal, all (apparently) without adult assistance. When I visited, I was told about other afternoon non-academic activities like weekly Town Halls, when any student can bring up a “problem I notice” and pose a question for discussion.

At the same time, there’s an entrepreneurial and competitive tilt to the workshops, and to the school culture in general, that will not appeal to all parents. If I still had school-age children, this tilt might be the biggest reason I would hesitate to enroll them. But both Price and Liemandt come from a tech start-up milieu, and it appears that many Alpha families do as well, so it’s not surprising that the school reflects that orientation.

At the elementary school I visited in Austin, for example, a digital leaderboard displayed, in real time, a list of students’ names and the “XP points” they’d earned by moving up through the apps designed to teach academics. The guides assured me that, since every student was working at their own level, the ranking wasn’t about who was “smartest” but rather who was expending the most effort. The display is intended to be motivating. But inevitably, some kids will be at or near the bottom, and they might feel publicly shamed.

As for the workshops, one of the five “essential life skills” they’re designed to teach is “entrepreneurship and financial literacy.” Students in grades 2 and 3 might have to “pitch and sell to new people in the real world” (exactly what they would pitch and sell isn’t clear). Those in 4 and 5 might launch and run an AirBnB or a food truck, and those in 6 to 8 might work to “secure $10k in funding for [their] business.”

Austin, one of the two Alpha high school seniors I spoke with and a budding video game entrepreneur, mentioned that he was currently reading the book Zero to One, a business book co-authored by Peter Thiel, which one of his guides had recommended. As part of boot camp, he’d read another business book called $100M Offers: How to Make Offers So Good People Feel Stupid Saying No.

Boot Camp

In a series of Substack posts, Ben Riley, a cognitive science advocate and AI skeptic, has portrayed Alpha’s boot camp as something akin to one of the circles of hell. Alpha disputes his claims (privately, at least), but some boot camp activities would likely put off many students and their families—like getting 100 real social media followers who aren’t fellow students; listening to parental criticism in front of peers without allowing your heart rate to elevate too much; or deep-cleaning a gas station restroom without complaining. (Alpha has posted explanations of the reasoning behind these activities here.)

Austin, the Alpha senior I spoke with, said he didn’t always enjoy boot camp while it was happening, but he felt he’d learned valuable skills. For example, when he was a sophomore he and his peers needed to send out emails until they were able to get on a “decent, successful podcast.” The experience, he said, helped him learn how to craft emails and deal with rejection. (He ultimately got on a podcast, as did all of his peers—which is to their credit but may also reflect the astounding proliferation of podcasts.)

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Members of the Learning Science Team have nothing to do with the life skills and boot camp side of Alpha, and they seem to hold varying opinions about it. Karen Vaites, who works on early literacy, has tweeted that the life skills programming is “Alpha’s greatest virtue” because it emphasizes “social, emotional, and character development.” In contrast, founding team member Carl Hendrick told me he sees it as “probably the weakest element of the whole enterprise,” adding that he doesn’t believe there is “such a thing as life skills in a generic way.”

But, he added, “I’m really not too bothered by it, because if you can front load the two hours [of academics] with a really coherent, knowledge-rich, unashamedly high-expectation [experience], you’re endowing kids with a history of ideas and the best that’s been thought and said.”

An Anti-Intellectual Undercurrent

Still, I and others have noted an anti-intellectual undercurrent that seems baked into Alpha’s culture. Price and Liemandt have consistently presented academics as something kids need to “crush,” as quickly and efficiently as possible, in order to get to the good stuff—the life skills workshops, which they portray as entirely separate from academics.

Not only do they call their digital platform “TimeBack,” they’ve spoken of “giving kids back their childhood,” as though school has been stealing it. Even writing instruction has been grounded in topics that kids choose to write about, like Harry Potter or video games, apparently on the assumption that they couldn’t possibly want to write about anything they’re learning in the academic block. (Hendrick says that will change, and all writing will be grounded in curriculum content—albeit still taught and evaluated through an app, which gives students targeted feedback, which he and others on the Learning Science team say will provide that feedback more promptly and reliably than a human teacher could.)

A lengthy profile of Liemandt and Price in a publication called Colossus reveals that they were both smart kids who were bored in school—and hated it. They sent their kids to Alpha because, understandably, they didn’t want their offspring to have the same experience. But rather than focusing on how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable, it appears that their aim is to enable kids to get academics out of the way as quickly and efficiently as possible.

How much the leaders’ denigration of academics affects students’ attitudes is unclear. Austin told me he’s liked some of his academic subjects very much, especially history, although overall he probably prefers the workshops. Of course, one student’s perspective—particularly a student hand-picked to speak to the media—is far from a scientific sampling.

I suspect most members of the Learning Science Team take a rosier view of academics than Price and Liemandt’s public statements reflect. That’s certainly true of Hendrick. He agreed with me that talk of “crushing academics” isn’t helpful. “You have to model knowledge as the most exciting thing in the world,” he said. “It can’t be something to get out of the way.”

On the other hand, at a recent recorded panel discussion sponsored by Alpha, another member of the team told the audience that by using the learning apps, students “get time back in the afternoon to do the things they really want to do.”

Can Alpha Be Scaled Up?

Some people might be wondering why so many people are hot and bothered about a chain of private schools that charge between $40,000 and $75,000 in tuition. If rich people want to send their kids to Alpha, isn’t that their prerogative? It’s never going to attract more than a small slice of the student population. Even with its rapid growth across the country, Alpha currently serves only about 1,500 students, according to the New York Times.

One reason is that, as I’ve mentioned, Alpha’s leaders say they want to bring this model to many more students—a billion, according to Liemandt. But how they’ll do that isn’t clear.

At one point the plan was to open charter schools, but after at least seven states rejected Alpha’s applications, school leaders have decided not to pursue that strategy, according to school spokesperson Anna Davlantes. (The one state that approved Alpha’s charter application, Arizona, authorized a virtual school. As with most online schools, the results have been disappointing.) After Texas rejected its charter application, Alpha got approval to participate in the state’s voucher program, which provides money for students to attend private schools. But the typical value of a voucher is only about $10,000 a year.

In any event, Alpha’s critics say the school’s results are due to “selection effects” and couldn’t be replicated widely. Not only are its families well-resourced, they’re enthusiastic about what Alpha is offering. Price has said the model won’t work for students or families who aren’t with the program—and as a private school, Alpha has the ability to weed out students who are struggling. In a regular public school setting, those conditions generally don’t exist.

But Davlantes says the model has worked in some lower-income settings, albeit with self-selected families. She pointed me to Alpha’s Brownsville campus, which serves a largely low-income and multilingual population and charges only $10,000 in tuition, with some families getting financial aid. Alpha’s materials say that campus has sustained “2x growth” for three consecutive years, and that 93 percent of students there “say they love school”—although some families whose children attended the school have aired complaints.

In addition, Davlantes said, there are nine schools in Texas known as “Texas Sports Academies,” which also charge just $10,000 a year. Although the connection to Alpha is far from obvious on the website, the sports academies clearly use the Alpha model and apps—except that the afternoon is devoted to athletics, along with “life skills development.” The materials only briefly mention students’ academic growth, saying it runs at “roughly twice the rate of a traditional classroom.”

Alpha has also provided its apps, but not its entire model, to several traditional public schools around the country, reaching perhaps a few more thousand students. But at the rate it’s going, the school’s model is unlikely to ever reach a billion students directly.

Alpha as a Laboratory

Its potential indirect reach, however, might be another story. The Learning Science Team appears to see Alpha’s prime value as a laboratory they can use to figure out what works to boost learning for all or almost all students, regardless of income level or background. At the recorded panel discussion, Hendrick said that what excited him most about working at Alpha was the opportunity to measure “things like, what’s the optimum spacing gap for learning” or “how does retrieval practice work in reality.” When I spoke with him, he expressed frustration that most such studies hadn’t been done in K-12 classroom settings—which is a real problem.

That’s not to say that members of the team view Alpha students merely as lab rats. One, Zach Groshell, has enrolled his own child in an Alpha school in Austin called the Montessorium, and Hendrick is moving from the U.K. to Austin to enroll his three children in the school.

Hendrick also sees the need to harness AI for the benefit of humanity. “I think this technology is the consequential technology of our age,” he told me. “And unless we get a hold of it and really think very carefully and try to shape it into a knowledge-rich world, then I’m very concerned about where we’re going.”

The Bottom Line?

The changes Alpha’s Learning Science Team is making to its apps have, for the most part, not yet been implemented, although they will be soon. It does appear that the newly re-engineered AlphaPhonics app is working well, but the jury is still out on the others, as far as I can tell. We’ll need more research, preferably done by third parties, to understand with confidence what Alpha’s model can do. (Alpha has agreed to participate in a research study being conducted by MIT Blueprint Labs, which could provide valuable data.)

As I said about 6,000 words ago, getting a close-up look at Alpha has made the picture more complex than previous accounts, pro and con, have suggested. And even though I’ve now spent many hours researching, writing, and thinking about Alpha, I still feel I don’t have a good handle on all of it. For one thing, I was able to visit only its flagship campus in Austin, so I don’t really know what the model looks like elsewhere—and I was in Austin for only one day.

The most I can say at this point is that, while I doubt the model in its pure form will work for all students, I think at least parts of it could benefit many and perhaps most. The early reading and math apps I saw appeared to be quite effective. Others that are being developed and rolled out may be able to build students’ knowledge across a range of subject areas—and maybe even teach writing—more effectively than many human teachers can, as long as students can be motivated to use them.

And while it’s true that much of the motivation Alpha provides is external, feeling successful is also a powerful source of motivation. That’s more likely to happen when students are met at their level and given the kind of instruction and practice that enables them to experience success.

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Alpha’s replacement of teachers with non-teaching "guides” could be another obstacle to scaling up. Many teachers, and many parents, are likely to resist such a move. But some teachers might actually prefer being guides. One guide I met at Alpha’s high school, Emily, said her mother, a veteran teacher, told her that being a guide preserves the best part of teaching: Emily, who does not have teaching credentials or experience, doesn’t have to worry about lesson plans or grading and can just focus on interacting with kids.

When a student gets stuck on an app, Emily told me, her role isn’t to provide the answer but rather to help students “strategize” to find it. You could watch a YouTube video, she might suggest, or get AI to create a practice test for you—or ask a friend who struggled with this last year.

But I’m skeptical that we can entirely cut human beings out of the teaching process. Especially in the broader population, at least some students will likely need face-to-face teaching, delivered by a human, at some point.

I’m also dubious that Alpha’s system applies equally well to all subjects. It’s premised on the idea that students can “master” chunks of material through an app and then move on to a chunk that builds on what they’ve previously mastered. That model works best for well-defined, hierarchical topics like math. But how do you “master” a topic like World War II, or Othello? Some people spend years or even a lifetime studying those kinds of things, and they probably still wouldn’t say they’ve “mastered” them.

An app may be able to give you the knowledge you need to discuss a topic in the humanities intelligently, but can it guide students to deep understanding and analysis? And isn’t there value to having students interact, not just about life skills, but over academic topics as well? The fact that Alpha is planning to institute face-to-face seminar-type discussions in some areas, once students have acquired knowledge through an app, suggests that even the Learning Science Team believes they can have value.

What I’m Hoping

I hope Alpha’s leaders continue to be flexible and responsive to what the team discovers and suggests, even if they have to modify some of their marketing messages. Evidence on student achievement should take priority over adherence to claims about “two-hour learning” and a supposedly clear separation between academics and life skills.

Nor, in my view, should the school measure achievement solely in terms of scores on standardized tests like MAP, APs, or the SAT. Those scores do provide valuable information. But reports about the declining abilities of college students, including those at highly selective institutions, indicate that it’s possible to score well on standardized tests without learning how to read deeply or write coherently. The ability to write analytically about topics you’ve learned about is probably a better measure of true learning. Writing assessment is notoriously subjective, but maybe Alpha’s writing assessment app can provide reliable data.

I also hope Alpha will be reasonably transparent in sharing information with the public. In the past, the school hasn’t always responded to inquiries or to criticism that its spokesperson told me was off-base. While they now appear to be opening up more, I think damage has been done in terms of public perception.

Alpha’s leaders could also tone down the triumphalist rhetoric, which is at odds with what the vibe I’ve gotten from members of the Learning Science Team. Price and Liemandt qualify some of their statements, but their overall tone is: we’ve got this figured out. The team members I spoke with were very much in the vein of “this is promising, but it’s still a work in progress.” The latter posture may not grab as many headlines, but it’s likely to attract less skepticism.

Lastly, I’d like to issue a plea for kindness and civility. There have been unfortunate personal accusations directed at some members of Alpha’s Learning Science Team who have come out of the closet, as it were. (If I were one of the members still in the closet, I would definitely hesitate to open the door at this point.)

As with so many issues in education, and perhaps in other fields, people seem to be having trouble disagreeing respectfully. Even if you feel the science-of-learning advocates who have hitched themselves to Alpha’s star are sadly mistaken, I would urge you to remember that we’re all in this because we want to improve education for as many children as possible, and to give those you disagree with a little grace.