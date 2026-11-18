In my first post in this series, which you can find here, I described what Alpha School is, summarized some of the criticism that has been raised about it, and reported my observations of Alpha’s early literacy apps during my recent visit to the school’s flagship campus in Austin, Texas. (Note: I paid my own expenses for that visit and have never received any form of compensation from Alpha.)

Many of those who have advocated for grounding teaching in cognitive science, including myself, have voiced skepticism about the value of education technology. That’s certainly true for at least some members of Alpha School’s Learning Science Team, including Karen Vaites, who now works on Alpha’s early literacy apps.

Carl Hendrick, a former English teacher and a founding member of Alpha’s team—and the only other team member who spoke with me on the record—was blunt about his former views.

“When Joe [Liemandt, Alpha’s principal] asked me to come look at Alpha School,” Hendrick told me, “my belief was that the best way to use technology in the classroom is not to use technology in the classroom at all.”

When Hendrick appeared on a panel at an Alpha event focused on learning science recently, he said that 18 months ago, he would have said Alpha was “a terrible idea.”

Some critics have portrayed this kind of about-face on ed tech as a betrayal of principles, motivated by the substantial salaries Alpha is known to pay. But Hendrick told me he had “a sort of damascene conversion.”

When he first traveled to Austin from his home in the U.K., somewhat reluctantly, Hendrick was surprised to find that Liemandt was “quite knowledgeable” about cognitive science, bringing up names like David Ausubel, E.D. Hirsch, and Siegfried Engelmann. And he said something, Hendrick told me, that “hit home”: you can’t really scale good teaching.

“The variance between teachers is a hard problem that I don’t think we’re going to solve,” said Hendrick, who has a doctorate in education and has spent recent years engaged in teacher training.

This seems to be a major factor in motivating some “learning scientists,” or whatever you want to call them, to overcome their qualms about technology and join Alpha’s team. Yes, there are some terrific teachers out there, but quality varies widely—and most aren’t terrific.

That’s not the fault of teachers, Hendrick says. It has to do with teacher turnover, administrative turnover, ineffective professional development—and, as Hendrick and other members of the team observed in that recent panel discussion, the fact that practices supported by evidence from cognitive science are often counter-intuitive.

On top of all that, we have—in the U.S., the U.K., and some other countries—a teacher training system that is still largely rooted in a philosophy that conflicts with evidence from cognitive science. Or, as Hendrick put it, “the fact that teachers go through this ideological car wash of nonsense.”

Prospective teachers are often told, for example, that it’s best for students to learn through discovery or inquiry, rather than getting clear explanations, or that it’s better to focus on largely illusory skills like “critical thinking” rather than inculcating the content knowledge that actually enables critical thinking.

The Advantages of Using AI to Deliver Instruction

If you delegate teaching to an AI-powered app you can program, you don’t have to deprogram teachers who’ve been through the car wash—or show them how to circumvent ineffective instructional materials. You don’t have to come back to train new teachers after the ones you’ve trained have left. Hendrick believes it doesn’t really matter who is doing the teaching, humans or AI, as long as students are learning.

And with AI, you can get the kind of data that may be impossible to obtain in a typical classroom setting. Did every student understand what was just taught? If not, why not? Were they just zoning out, or was the explanation not clear enough?

Alpha’s AI system provides what Hendrick calls “a kind of supervisory proctoring,” which means it prevents students from going off to watch videos on YouTube—or, more controversially, just goofing off or guessing. Hendrick concedes that some people will find that idea “Orwellian,” but he’s not bothered by it if it helps students learn.

Alpha’s model has been compared to direct instruction, which rests on principles supported by cognitive science: meeting students where they are, providing clear explanations or modeling, giving them lots of practice retrieving information at appropriate intervals, and moving them up as they’ve mastered each chunk of learning. And Alpha’s apps do incorporate that approach.

But, Hendrick says, “the most important part of direct instruction is the sequencing of knowledge.” If a student answers a question wrong—or right—what should happen next? That can take a human hundreds of hours to figure out, Hendrick says. AI can do it much faster. (Not to mention that apps don’t complain about having to follow a script, as they often do when asked to use approaches like direct instruction.)

No Books and “Terrible” Apps

Hendrick may have been intrigued by the potential of AI to improve education, but when he first visited Alpha he was troubled by at least two things: the lack of books and the quality of the apps.

He told me he saw no books on that visit—and that it’s still a problem. When we spoke recently, he was visiting Alpha’s campus in Austin after touring several other locations. He’d been asking, he says, “difficult questions about where the kids are reading, how much are [they] reading at home? Like, where do you actually read physical books?”

As for the apps Alpha has been using, Hendrick isn’t the only member of the Learning Science Team to express reservations about them, but he’s unusually blunt.

“I thought they were terrible,” he says. Most apps, he notes, are designed for practice or test prep—not instruction. The ones Alpha was using for reading and writing instruction were, he says, “quite agnostic of content.”

Hendrick told Liemandt he had a vision of a coherent, knowledge-rich curriculum, across grades 3 to 12, where students would encounter challenging texts and grapple with “big questions and big ideas.” Plus, he would want to hire people to help create it.

“And he just said yes to everything,” Hendrick says.

Scaffolding Shakespeare

As I mentioned in Part 1 of this post, I did see physical books at Alpha’s elementary school in Austin, but I didn’t come across any at the high school, which I also visited. I did speak to two Alpha seniors, though, and I asked them about books they’d read as part of the academic curriculum.

They each mentioned the same ones: Romeo and Juliet freshman year (one had read only parts of the play), Homer’s Odyssey sophomore year, and Frankenstein junior year. The first two were physical books, while Frankenstein was read online. That’s apparently only one book a year, which isn’t a lot—but it’s probably no more than many high school students read these days.

If Hendrick’s efforts are successful, things will soon change dramatically. Not only will there be more books in the curriculum, there will be content-rich “threads” that run within subjects across a range of areas, including literature, science, geography, and history. Those threads, in grades 3 to 8, will be designed to intentionally and systematically build the knowledge and vocabulary students will need to succeed at the high school level.

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Hendrick says he spent 20 years teaching Othello, trying to get high school students to grapple with the questions the play raises about trust and honesty; he’s now working on an app that he hopes can do that—perhaps more effectively. But, he says, the preparation for understanding that kind of text has to start much earlier.

For example, Alpha students might be introduced to the concept of a play—not one by Shakespeare—in third grade, then the concept of a soliloquy the year after that, using excerpts from various Shakespeare plays. In subsequent grades, they might read one Shakespeare play a year, at increasing levels of complexity, focusing on recurring elements and language that will eventually equip them to access Othello at a deep level.

And, Hendrick hopes, they’ll read—and maybe even memorize and recite—poetry. “I want kids to have the words and rhythms of great writers in their hearts and in their souls,” he says.

In the area of social studies—a subject that is generally neglected in American schools, especially at the elementary level—new apps for grades 3-8 are currently being tested, with the aim of rolling them out in January. (In K-2, social studies and science will be taught through the new AlphaLanguage app.) The plan is for students to spend 30 minutes on social studies every day, every other week. At the high school level, students will get at least an hour a day during one of the school’s 12-week sessions, which are equivalent to semesters.

One problem for anyone designing a social studies curriculum intended to be used across state lines is that—to a much greater extent than in other areas—each state has different social studies standards. Private schools like Alpha are generally not required to follow those standards, but I was told that Alpha is aiming to do that anyway, grounding the curriculum in topics that appear across multiple states.

Another problem is that those state standards tend to be light on history at lower grade levels, partly due to the belief—unsupported by evidence—that young children can’t handle historical topics or won’t be interested in them. But, I was told, Alpha’s third-grade topics include the American Revolution, Ancient Rome, the Vikings, slavery in colonial America, and Native American culture.

Academics vs. Life Skills

On the surface, Alpha appears to draw a sharp distinction between the academic block, where learning is delivered entirely through apps, and the life skills workshops, where students interact with guides and one another around content that has nothing to do with academics.

Even now, though, at least some workshops involve content that could be considered academic. Many involve public speaking, and students need to research whatever topic they’re speaking about.

At the elementary campus, a guide mentioned that some kids were doing a workshop on wildflowers, culminating in tours they’ll lead of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center—in the course of which they’ll inevitably learn something about wildflowers. A high school student I spoke with told me that during some life skills workshops, he and other students have engaged in debates grounded in content they’ve researched for the workshops, like the psychology of motivation in connection with video games.

The distinction between the two ostensibly separate components of the school may become even more blurred as the Learning Science Team implements its changes. Vaites told me they’ll be “providing the structure and content” for Socratic seminars and book talks, beginning at the elementary level, to be anchored by four texts a year. That, she said, will be represent the first time the team is shaping an activity during the life skills portion of the day.

Hendrick feels discussion as a means of learning is overrated, but he can see a role for it at Alpha—after students have acquired, through an app, the knowledge necessary for them to engage in discussion fruitfully.

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How will the apps deliver that knowledge? While the details are still a bit unclear, at least to me, an app might have students read a text online, watch an actor deliver a script with accompanying images, or just watch something that resembles a documentary, with images and a voiceover. The app will periodically pose questions to ensure comprehension and mastery of the material.

Once students finish a unit, or some discrete part of it, they might—depending on the subject—have something like a face-to-face seminar discussion, led by an adult.

But if Alpha sticks to its model of each student going at their own pace, how will the school coordinate those face-to-face discussions? Some students are likely to be ready for them earlier than others. Maybe the problem isn’t insurmountable, but it may call for some fancy scheduling footwork.

And if adults are leading the discussions, even based on a script provided by the Learning Science Team, how different is the role of those adults from that of a regular teacher? Discussion leaders may not have to take on the challenge of delivering content effectively, but leading an engaging and productive discussion can also be a challenge, even if students have acquired knowledge of the content. Those adults will likely need some training—and, as with teachers, their quality may vary.

And would these discussions take place during the morning academic block, or during the afternoon time that is supposed to be reserved for life skills? If the latter, Alpha might have to modify its claim that all academics is “crushed” in two hours (or three at the high school level). Or perhaps it could expand its definition of “life skills” to include the ability to discuss and analyze academic content.

The changes being set in motion by the Learning Science Team sound like they’ll deepen and enhance the education Alpha’s current model delivers. At the same time, they could end up making Alpha look more like what its boosters dismissively refer to as “regular school.”