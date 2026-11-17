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It’s a sunny morning in late October, and a class of five- and six-year olds are sitting cross-legged on the floor in front of a young woman asking questions in a warm, cheery voice. What day of the week is it? What day of the month? What are they going to be for Halloween?

After a few minutes spent airing various costume ideas, the other young woman in the room announces that it’s time for a group activity designed to help the kids “get comfortable with being uncomfortable.” They’re going to write or draw something with their “other hand”—the non-dominant one. The kids try it and then discuss how it went.

“It was hard,” one boy says, “but as I kept going I felt I was improving.”

“Sounds like grit!” says the young woman.

When the morning meeting is over, the kids head off to sit in front of computers, where they don headphones and start engaging in software programs designed to teach them reading or math.

This could be almost any American kindergarten or first grade classroom, but these kids are getting a fundamentally different approach to education. That’s because they attend the flagship campus of an institution that has become the center of a lot of recent buzz and controversy: Alpha School.

For those who haven’t been following the debate: Alpha is a fast-growing network of pricey private schools that rely on AI-powered tutoring instead of teachers. Those two young women leading the morning meeting aren’t called teachers, because the school has no teachers; they’re “guides.”

Alpha’s leaders claim that students learn at least twice as fast as they would in a regular school in just two hours a day—during the morning, when instruction is delivered through screens and apps. They spend the remainder of the school day in guide-led workshops designed to teach them “life skills” like grit.

Some people, including Alpha’s leaders and the many affluent parents flocking to enroll their kids, hail this model as the harbinger of a new era in which all students get to develop to their full potential, at their own pace. They say it’s a school that students actually love to attend, with many preferring it over vacation.

Alpha’s Critics

But there have been quite a few critics. A recent New York Times article challenged the “twice as fast,” or “2x” claim. That claim is based on standardized tests called MAP, which are given to millions of students across the U.S. to measure their progress, or “growth,” in reading, math, and science. After reviewing the score data, the Times found that fewer than half of Alpha’s students doubled their rate of learning in both subjects between fall 2025 and early 2026. (A spokesperson for Alpha told me that the “2x” claim is an average, not a claim that every student learns twice as fast in every subject.)

Beyond that, there’s been a serious split over Alpha within the “science of learning” community—a group of people who have been trying to communicate basic principles of cognitive science to teachers in the U.S. and several other countries for the past decade or more. Teachers rarely learn those principles during their training, and in fact often learn things that contradict them. Alpha claims that its approach to academics is grounded in cognitive science, but some cognitive scientists are dubious.

Daniel Willingham, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Virginia who has written several books aimed at teachers, told the Times that compressing learning into just two hours a day would sacrifice both breadth and depth—and he expressed doubts about the “life skills” program, which sometimes has students do unpleasant chores in an effort to teach grit and resilience.

“They think the way you toughen kids up is to get them to clean a bathroom,” Willingham was quoted as saying, “and the way you get them to learn is to power through it as quickly as possible. These are naïve theories of psychology.”

Alpha’s most vehement critic has been Ben Riley, a longtime advocate for grounding instruction in cognitive science and an AI skeptic. In a series of Substack posts, he has focused primarily on Alpha’s life skills workshops and particularly its “boot camp” program for high school students, which he claims endangers students both physically and psychologically.

The controversy over Alpha has flared up in the last few days with the unveiling of its “Learning Science Team,” a group of 26 individuals with varying backgrounds in education—some of them highly respected names in the science-of-learning community. Only 14 members of the team have been identified so far, and several of them have come in for a drubbing on social media.

One prominent cognitive psychologist, Paul Kirschner, has criticized the use of the term “learning scientist,” which he said was being applied to people who just “talk about science” as opposed to actually testing hypotheses through research. He even posted a screenshot of the “team” at a fictional “Omega School,” patterned after the Alpha Learning Science Team announcement, where the teachers are all cognitive psychologists who have “read and written a lot about teaching” and are therefore “accomplished teachers.” Kirschner has co-authored two books with one of the Alpha team’s founding members, Carl Hendrick.

Other commenters have been even more dismissive, charging that the members of Alpha’s team are betraying principles they have long advocated in exchange for the high salaries that Alpha is known to pay. They point out that many on the team are on record as being skeptical, to say the least, of education technology and the “personalized learning” that Alpha claims to deliver. One critic labeled the team the “Sellout Squad.”

Getting a Close-Up Look

I myself have previously written two posts about Alpha (here and here), expressing reservations about the model from what I could tell about it—which wasn’t much. Alpha has spent a lot of time touting its results but hasn’t provided much public information about the content of its academic curriculum or exactly how it’s delivered.

I wouldn’t add to the massive amount of virtual ink that has already been spilled on this topic, except for one thing: I was eventually invited to tour Alpha’s flagship campus in Austin, Texas, and see for myself what it looked like. I spoke with guides and students, and I’ve also had extensive conversations with several members of the Learning Science Team, including Carl Hendrick. (I paid my own way for this visit and have never received any compensation or reimbursement for anything from Alpha School.)

Most of the individuals who are critiquing Alpha haven’t been to the school, and I don’t think they’ve had the kinds of conversations I was able to have with people who work there. I’m not saying that what follows will answer every question that has been raised about Alpha, many of which are legitimate. Nor am I saying that I myself am convinced that Alpha’s model is or should be the “future of education,” as the school claims.

But I do think the picture is more complicated than the one most reports, on either side, have conveyed. Because that picture is complicated—and, I believe, important to understand—this post is quite long. I’m dividing it into three parts. Today’s is Part One, with Parts Two and Three coming later this week.

A Brief History of Alpha

Alpha didn’t begin as an “AI-powered” school. It started, in 2014, because a woman named MacKenzie Price had a second-grader who complained she was bored in school. Price took her out of the school and helped start a sort of homeschooling co-op that used existing software apps to deliver instruction. Some years later, tech billionaire Joe Liemandt—whose company had employed both Price and her husband—started sending his own daughters there.

Along came generative AI—and a billion dollars that Liemandt, who now bears the title of “principal” of Alpha, decided to invest in the school. Price and Liemandt have argued that through AI, the school is able to meet each student where he or she is rather than simply assigning them to an age-grouped classroom where they might be ahead of or behind the level where instruction is pitched. The apps, they say, provide students with the targeted instruction and practice they need to master material before they can successfully move on to the next level of challenge, enabling them to learn much faster.

There’s nothing new about that claim. Even before generative AI, tech entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg argued that computers could provide each student with the kind of tutoring that would dramatically increase their rate of learning. One obstacle, though, has been motivating kids to use programs that require them to expend cognitive effort rather than just giving them answers.

Alpha appears to have solved that problem mostly through its guides, who are there not to instruct or provide answers but to encourage kids to keep going on tasks even when they’re hard—and whose starting salaries are in the six figures. Students also get external rewards, including cash, for successfully advancing. And they get “time back:” If they get through their academic work in two hours (three at the high school level), they get to participate in what Alpha presents as the fun part of school, the life skills workshops. Alpha’s system, previously called 2-Hour Learning, is now known as TimeBack.

In the past several years, Alpha’s network of schools has grown rapidly. Anna Davlantes, an Alpha spokesperson, told me there are now 42 campuses operating across the country, in response to demand, with eight more in the works once suitable premises can be found. The school has also made forays into the charter and traditional public school arenas. Price has said that the model can work for almost every child, and Liemandt has said his goal is for Alpha to reach a billion students.

Alpha has created some of its own proprietary apps, but it has also been using third-party apps like iXL for subjects like social studies—a subject that Alpha never cites results for, since MAP doesn’t test it. It also hasn’t been clear if or how Alpha teaches literature, at least below the high school level, where many students use apps to take AP courses. Even some parents, students, and former employees who hold generally positive views of Alpha have acknowledged that humanities and writing instruction have been weak points.

What Is Changing

One problem with getting a handle on Alpha is that—as I was told repeatedly—things are constantly changing. In a way, the school has long been an ongoing experiment. If something doesn’t appear to be working, it gets changed.

That’s been particularly true in recent months. The members of the Learning Science Team I spoke with basically said: forget everything you think you know about academics at Alpha, because it’s all going to be different. Improved apps are being built and tested, with some already rolled out and others coming later this year.

At this point, the area that appears to have changed the most is K-2 literacy. The guide for my visit to Alpha, Karen Vaites, is a member of the Learning Science Team who has been working on apps called AlphaPhonics and AlphaLanguage, and she says the team has improved them considerably in the last few months.

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There’s lots of software on the market designed to teach phonics and reading comprehension—and kids in traditional elementary classrooms spend an average of an hour a day in front of screens, according to a New York Times survey. True, the kids at Alpha spend about twice that much time on computers, but the new Alpha apps appear to be far better than the typical program at targeting the skills each student needs.

And rather than leaving most children in the classroom to flounder in front of screens while a lone teacher works with a small group—which, from what I’ve seen, is pretty typical—Alpha guides roam the room to provide support and encouragement as needed. Plus, kids in the same classroom are able to work at a wide range of levels. If a first-grader is ready for fourth-grade math, she can tackle it.

In the K-1 classroom I visited, a girl sat in front of a screen displaying one-syllable words with the short “a” sound: tap, map, pat, sat, at. She tapped on a microphone icon on the screen and read each word aloud, after which the app gave her another round of words to read. Alpha’s AI appears do a good job of determining whether a child is decoding words correctly.

“With the apps, you can get really targeted,” Vaites told me. “You know—this student is good at phonics, but needs to work on spelling, or whatever. So it’s much more time-efficient. That’s why two hours can be enough.”

Texts Organized to Build Knowledge

In the same room, a boy was using AlphaLanguage to listen to a text on rocks, part of a unit on earth and geology. Most reading comprehension software programs offer isolated practice on comprehension skills, using texts on random topics. That was also true of the apps Alpha was using for comprehension until recently. The AlphaLanguage app, which was introduced in September, provides text sets organized around topics in science and social studies, to build kids’ knowledge and vocabulary in a coherent way.

The nonfiction texts are initially generated by AI with careful prompting and vetting from humans. If, for example, the AI tool tries to make a text more complex by simply adding unnecessary verbiage, a human will correct that. Fiction texts are being added to the app, starting with public domain texts like fairy tales and eventually, I was told, including classic children’s literature.

The app read the text on rocks aloud, in a human-sounding voice, with each word highlighted on the screen as it was voiced so the boy could follow along. Some key words were defined in advance—like sedimentary. The app provided periodic comprehension assessments, such as a multiple-choice question on the meaning of sedimentary.

“Tell me one thing you learned from the book,” the app asked when the boy reached the end. He spoke several sentences into the app and earned four XP points. (Alpha students need to earn 25 such points to move on to the next level.) Vaites and another member of her team told me they were surprised at how well the app understands open-ended oral responses—even recognizing the word thermometer when a team member deliberately gave it a mispronunciation that a child might: furmometer.

I spent the entire morning at Alpha’s elementary school, and I didn’t observe any student who was having a meltdown or seemed unhappy. After each of the four 25-minute sessions—two on reading and two on math—kids got a “brain break,” which involved stretching, jumping, shaking, or just making a lot of noise. And they got to go outside for recess and lunch and run around in typical elementary-school fashion.

The AlphaPhonics app seems to be producing results. By mid-November, all 48 students in the combined kindergarten-first-grade class were reading, according to Darby Knox, a guide at the school—despite many of them having arrived not knowing letter sounds or names. Knox is in her second year at Alpha and worked as a teacher in traditional public schools for a decade before that. In a video Vaites posted on social media, Knox said she had “never seen anything like this.” In an email to me, she attributed the success to the “individualized and mastery-based instruction” that she wouldn’t have been able to provide in a traditional school setting.

Socratic Seminars and Book Talks

As for the revised version of AlphaLanguage, it’s clearly an improvement over software that foregrounds isolated comprehension skills. But what about the shared experience of reading a book, with an adult human guiding students to think and exchange ideas about the content? That would seem to conflict with Alpha’s model of having students proceed at their own pace—and, perhaps, personalize their learning by choosing what they want to read.

But Vaites told me that Alpha will be piloting “Socratic Seminars and other ‘book talks’” at the elementary level early next year. The goal, she said, is to roll that innovation out across K-12 by the 2027-28 school year, for at least four books a year. Those discussions will take place outside of the two-hour academic block and will be led by an adult, although it’s not clear whether those will be guides or someone else.

To some extent, this kind of reading is already happening at Alpha, in an informal way, depending on the particular school and what the guides there decide to do. At the Alpha elementary school in Austin, I was surprised to see racks of physical books that included titles like Harriet the Spy, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and a series of Magic Tree House books—books you might see in any elementary classroom. Kids were free to choose one of these books to read three days a week, during a 15- or 20-minute “book club” period in the afternoon. The other two days, they were listening to a guide read aloud Charlotte’s Web.

The new “book talks” will institutionalize that practice and provide guidance and structure. To me, that sounds like a great idea. It also suggests that Alpha may be willing to adjust its model in response to suggestions from members of the Learning Science Team—and both Vaites and Hendrick have told me that has indeed been their experience.

Does that mean Alpha will begin to look and function more like what its leaders and families have dismissed as “regular” school, albeit with an AI-powered component? I’ll explore that question, and much more, in Parts 2 and 3 of this post.

Update, 11.17.26: The post has been edited to reflect that fact that prior to this school year, Alpha was not using the AlphaLanguage app.

Update, 11.18.26: Information was added to clarify that I have received no compensation or reimbursement from Alpha School.