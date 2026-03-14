Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
3d

SIGH. After 80 years of continuous reading instruction malfeasance, during which untrained moms sitting with their kids using off-the-shelf phonics curricula outperform the entire education establishment, isn't it time we all realized that schools don't intend to teach children to read? "My Child Will Read": http://mychildwillread.org

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Maria Castro's avatar
Maria Castro
3d

Thank you so much for your insights and support to the teaching profession. I participated in the TRL webinar you just did this past Thursday on writing. It was great! I do believe writing is a way of learning.

Coherence is definitely not in place in many schools because there is no importance placed in working collaboratively by the administration. I am not blaming admin but educators are limited to what we can do as a whole team. The MTSS process is not going to work unless everyone, who is providing the different supports, is talking to each other. There is a hierarchy of roles that educators cannot cross, so you are limited to doing your best with your class. Coaches are not helpful because they are fighting against teachers who are set in their ways and give up. There is so much complexity in schools that change needs to be everyone’s responsibility. Teaching needs to be a place that is always open to learning something new and trying it out. An open mind to having discussions about how we are maximizing the resources we have and the challenges we encounter together not independent of each other.

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