Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Bas Junger's avatar
Bas Junger
5dEdited

>"I agree with state officials when they say that Bible passages and works of classic literature are an important component of the cultural literacy students need in order to understand complex texts in a Western-dominated society. Texas is doing what I and other advocates for knowledge-building have urged: specifying content to be covered and attaching accountability to teaching that content."

>"But, as with its existing (non-mandatory) state-created literacy curriculum, Bluebonnet Learning, Texas officials appear to be crossing the line between building knowledge and advocating for a specific cultural and political perspective."

On some level it seems to me that the importance of "building knowledge" is not merely about giving students access to "complex texts in a Western-dominated society" but really *is* about passing on a specific culture and perspective. One thing that interests me is that Wexler wants to have it both ways--to try to preserve some sense that schools should be somehow culturally agnostic while simultaneously highlighting that to access the world as it is must have shared access to (Western) classical / canonical / etc. works.

I am not sure that I am convinced that walking this kind of cultural agnosticism tightrope is really even possible. If we have a culture, a heritage, and a tradition we shouldn't be shy or apologetic about naming it and passing it on to our children (what Texas basically appears to be doing here); and public schools play a role in that. However, if we don't--if we don't have a shared Western culture, a shared American story, &etc.--then we're merely inhabitants of a Tower of Babble who share a tax code. And if that's the case perhaps the practical problems (e.g. standardized reading assessments) created by being a nation of cultural strangers just come with the territory. You can't really have a standardized language assessment in the Tower of Babble after all.

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1 reply by Natalie Wexler
Luke Morin's avatar
Luke Morin
5d

A sober and thoughtful read on the new Texas list. Thank you for that.

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