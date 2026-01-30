Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Rhonda Stone
15h

Can you not see the obvious problem? Most kids today already hate reading because they do not read well enough to understand or enjoy it. Forcing grade-level reading material on a struggling reader is like dropping a polar bear into a desert and expecting it to thrive. Seriously? The struggle is to survive!

But, there is one glimmer of hope for the “polar bear:” Dropping him into a difficult environment suggests those who do the dropping finally realize that reading excellence…er, oops…living in the desert…cannot be explicitly “taught”—it must be figured out, and that can only be done by the polar bear!

Y’all really must read up on the discoveries and work of Dee Tadlock, Ph.D. She successfully applied Piaget’s constructivist learning theory and emerging neuroscience to reading development 40-plus years ago. Many Texas schools were using her reading intervention program in the early 2000s with exceptional success, but—rather than even look at the data—the TEA shut those programs down because the highly structured methods compelled the “polar bears” to figure out how to get out of the desert themselves, rather than waste time with explicit instruction!

That has been the reading field’s problem for 170 years: It doesn’t know what aspects of reading development can be explicitly taught and what aspects must be implicitly “figured out.” For reading development, Dr. Tadlock’s work in this area is brilliant. She knows the brain science better than anyone.

Teresa
2d

When I read your stack on Louisiana, I almost commented about the SLOW work in Texas. I am just 30 minutes from the LA border, in a rural East Texas 5A district, and waiting on the TEA and the SBOE to come up with "their plan" is like waiting for grass to grow in Antarctica. They will hem and haw and put the official state sticker on it. Meanwhile, students get further and further behind. Secondary RLA will not have an updated HQIM until 2030. Imagine how many readers could be saved in those five years if brave literacy leaders could just make it make sense for the folks in Austin. Seeing the the required literature list caused heated debate at this week's SBOE meeting, they have delayed further discussion until April's meeting.

