Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jared Fox's avatar
Jared Fox
3h

Appreciations for your modeling of the scientific attitude in this post - ruthless self critique and righting the record amongst the exposure to new evidence… wonderfully paralleling how the science of reading has taken hold (albeit after much delay). +

Particularly enjoyed your detailing of the NYC class size policy and its unintended consequences- although also want to add that the parental push from orgs like ‘Class Size Matters’ and policy makers like Robert Jackson were instrumental in influencing the adoption of this shift (and not necessarily teachers “primarily” - at least initially).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harriett Janetos's avatar
Harriett Janetos
19h

Thank you for this nuanced discussion--really important! You may recall that you asked Phil Capin on Lunch & Lit a few weeks back about the Faster Read study you've written about, which has shown promising results. I highlighted this study in Blind Devotion: When Rhetoric Outpaces Research (https://harriettjanetos.substack.com/p/blind-devotion-when-rhetoric-outpaces?r=5spuf). He was interested but hadn't read it yet, so I hope you will follow up with him. I shared the study with three academics who expressed concern about its validity. These are the types of discussions we need to have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Natalie Wexler and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Wexler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture