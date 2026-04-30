Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Becky S. Hayden's avatar
Becky S. Hayden
Apr 30

Yes, memorization affords a joy in making connections that I had not fully appreciated until my kids and I started learning the birds that are local to us last year. Shortly thereafter we were reading a book with a merganser as a character and they were so delighted to know what that was! I think a large part of what I hated about memorization as a child was that we were generally required to try to know absolutely every fact in a history chapter, and of course most of those facts we would never use after the test and soon forget. Maintaining a reasonable amount of meaningful memorized knowledge is a very different experience! But it also required a lot more planning and consistency.

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Joanne Makarchuk's avatar
Joanne Makarchuk
May 2

Curriculum like this gives me hope for our future as a country. We need to be learning about our past in order to participate in our future. Building “brain muscle” and fostering critical thinking can be applied in every subject!

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