Typical literacy curricula try to teach reading comprehension by foregrounding the isolated skills enshrined in state academic standards, like “making inferences.” Texts and books are used primarily as a means of teaching the skills. The topics are generally pretty random, and the texts themselves simple and brief.

In recent years, a new kind of literacy curriculum has been spreading across the U.S. Grounded in evidence that it’s impossible to teach a skill like “making inferences” in the abstract, these curricula aim to build the knowledge that plays a key role in reading comprehension.

They have kids read or listen to works of literature and nonfiction texts grouped around meaty topics, bringing in comprehension skills or standards as appropriate. In addition to building content knowledge, these curricula aim to familiarize students with the vocabulary and syntax of complex text—and to guide them to think analytically about the information they’re absorbing.

But, as with anything in education, a lot depends on how a curriculum is implemented. A team from the research organization SRI, led by Dan Reynolds, has collected data on implementation by intensively studying four urban districts, all of which use curricula that have the potential to build and deepen students’ knowledge. The researchers observed over 300 comprehension lessons in 30 elementary schools, across two years. They also surveyed and interviewed hundreds of educators. Their findings are sobering.

Little “Robust” Comprehension Work

In a study released last year, the SRI team revealed that only about a quarter of lessons resulted in students doing what the researchers call “robust comprehension work”—digging into a text and gaining a deep understanding of its content. In 60 percent of lessons, teachers aimed for just “surface-level” or no comprehension work. Even when the goal was robust comprehension, that often didn’t happen: in 77 percent of lessons, the result was no more than surface-level. (I wrote about that study here.)

As the SRI team acknowledges, teachers don’t have to target robust comprehension in every lesson. Students need some literal understanding of any content in order to engage in analytical thinking about it. But the researchers observed teachers changing lessons in order to put skills-focused standards in the foreground rather than the text itself, or asking questions that simply checked a box instead of plumbing a text for meaning. That kind of instruction can unintentionally deprive students of the benefits the curriculum is designed to provide.

Now the team has issued another report, grounded in data from the same districts, that analyzes why this has been happening. They come up with two basic, and interconnected, explanations. It’s not about differences between the three curricula that were being used—all of which, the researchers found, included the raw material necessary for developing robust comprehension. It’s more about how teachers are implementing those curricula due to misleading guidance and a lack of support.

The Pedagogy Challenge

The first explanation for the lack of robust instruction is what the SRI team calls the “pedagogy challenge.” Teachers aren’t asking the kinds of questions that require students to do the intellectual work that can yield deeper understanding. Sometimes teachers just answer those questions themselves.

Teachers might “pose the question that’s in the curriculum, and they get crickets,” one principal told the researchers. “Then they drop to very low-level questioning. And they try to ramp it back up but end up telling the kids what the answer to that high-level question is.”

Teachers often accepted a correct but surface-level answer without probing more deeply to get a dialogue going. For example, in a fifth-grade lesson on the Renaissance, a teacher asked the class how Isabella D’Este acquired her power. “She married a king,” a student answered. Rather than asking why that would enhance a woman’s power, the teacher just responded “yes” and moved on to the next question.

Another factor is that teachers often omit questions that call for analysis, partly because of time constraints. Those questions generally come towards the end of a lesson, and teachers might not get there. It can also take longer for students to achieve success with questions calling for analysis.

In addition, teachers often haven’t learned techniques that could enable students to do the intellectual work the curriculum asks for.

“I do too much teacher talk,” one teacher confessed to the research team. “I get to that point and I’m like, I don’t know how to get anything else out of you.”

The Knowledge Challenge

There’s another reason teachers don’t engage students in more robust comprehension work. The SRI team calls it “the knowledge challenge.”

The curricula used by these districts cover topics that many American adults, including many elementary teachers, aren’t all that familiar with: the human circulatory system, the War of 1812, the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Teachers may have learned about those things, or some of them, during their own K-12 education, but they may not recall them in detail—and teacher prep programs generally don’t do a good job of covering them.

Only about a third of the teachers the team surveyed said they felt fully confident about the historical and scientific content covered in the curriculum. That was true even though most of the teachers had been using the same curriculum for several years.

“I wish I just knew more,” one teacher said. “They will have questions [about the circulatory system] and I’d be like, hold up. I have to Google it. I don’t know… I need a doctor in here.”

It’s not just historical and scientific topics where teachers lack confidence. Only 36 percent said they felt fully confident teaching the deeper meaning of children’s literature like The House on Mango Street or The Phantom Tollbooth.

When teachers aren’t confident of their own understanding, it can be difficult if not impossible for them to guide students to robust comprehension. It’s natural to avoid content you’re hesitant about or to simplify a text you’re not sure you understand. Across districts, more than half of teachers reported making “substantial simplifications” of texts, tasks, and content.

The Standards Challenge

The researchers also highlight another explanation for the lack of robust instruction, beyond the pedagogical and knowledge challenges—one that might be called the “standards challenge.”

As I mentioned, state literacy standards list comprehension skills rather than any particular content, and standardized reading tests appear to measure those skills in the abstract, using passages on random topics. The data from the end-of-year tests, and the tests given throughout the year to monitor progress, provide feedback that is broken down by standard.

Teachers might get the message that their students need more practice making inferences, for example, when the real problem was that kids didn’t have the knowledge relating to the test passage that would have enabled them to make an inference.

Even though school and district leaders said they supported instruction centered on texts—and even though the curricula guided teachers to focus on them—70 percent of teachers across the four districts said they consistently or often used comprehension data to choose skills or standards to target. In interviews, teachers “expressed concern, at times reinforced by school leaders, that their curricula would not help students master state standards purportedly tested on state assessments.”

When teachers met to plan instruction, they generally—as one teacher put it—“just pull out those standards that we know they’re going to be tested on and work that way.” The SRI team observed one teacher who had just delivered a “robust, dialogic, knowledge-rich lesson” attend a planning meeting that focused on how to add standards into lessons in an effort to raise test scores. At the meeting, the teacher “vowed to do a state test ‘bootcamp,’” and her colleagues provided advice on which standards to target.

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Test pressure also helps explain why teachers simplify complex texts; if the objective is to teach the standard, why have kids slog through a text that’s hard to understand? It will be easier to teach something like “comparing and contrasting” with a simple text.

Another explanation, according to the report, is that many teachers just think the texts in the curriculum are too challenging for their students, and the content isn’t “relevant” to them. Teachers talked about how they could “water down” a complex text, or “knock it down a few Lexiles … but keep the main focus.”

Teachers also reported feeling that some texts were “boring” or “dry.” Perhaps some are, but those perceptions can also function as self-fulfilling prophecies. “The kids are going to experience it how you present it,” one school leader said.

I remember interviewing a teacher, years ago, who was using one of the curricula in the study, CKLA. She thought some of the texts were boring but told me she read each one “as though it was the most fascinating thing in the world.” To her surprise, her students found the texts to be fascinating.

What Schools and Districts Can Do

With all of these pressures bearing down on them, it’s no wonder teachers often alter and weaken a curriculum that is designed to build knowledge. Nevertheless, the SRI team found examples of robust instruction in the districts they studied. They and other researchers have also identified steps that school and district leaders can do to ensure there are more such lessons.

Rather than leaving teachers to their own devices to fill gaps in their content knowledge, the SRI report suggests that the creators and publishers of knowledge-building curricula provide materials for teachers that go into curriculum content more deeply than the student-facing texts do.

They also recommend that the “professional learning communities” provided by school systems help teachers dive into that content. Out of 41 PLC meetings that the team observed, only six focused on knowledge of content. Some others treated it “as an obstacle to student success or as an unworthy objective.” Content-focused learning sessions should be led by people with subject-matter expertise, the researchers note, not just individuals with a background in literacy instruction.

As for the “pedagogical challenge,” the SRI report recommends that teachers get feedback on how they can deepen or extend student discussions or connect them better to text. Peer observations and videos of successful instruction can also be powerful. “We always really value watching teaching,” one teacher said, “rather than just hearing ideas.”

A Cascading Model of Rigorous Instruction

Another recent report, from the testing company NWEA, sheds additional light on what schools and districts can do to ensure a curriculum is implemented successfully. Lead author Dr. Susan Kowalski told me that in an effort to find a bright spot amid the post-Covid gloom, she and a colleague searched for schools that were making remarkable progress while serving an overwhelmingly low-income and minority population.

NWEA administers the MAP Growth tests that are given to millions of students around the country to monitor their learning. The researchers looked at scores on both MAP reading and science tests, because, Kowalski told me, they didn’t want schools that were cutting back on science to focus on reading—as schools often do.

The school they focused on was using one of the same knowledge-building curricula used by two districts in the SRI report, as well as a science curriculum published by McGraw-Hill. But Kowalski stresses the fact that the school district started with a shared instructional vision. A key component of that vision, she said, was having students read complex texts. The district’s choice of curriculum followed from that vision—not the other way around.

And rather than simply adopting a curriculum and saying, as Kowalski put it, “good luck,” the district engaged in a remarkable effort to ensure faithful, rigorous implementation. Kowalski described it as a “cascading” model, starting with the district superintendent and flowing down through building leaders to classroom teachers.

District leaders developed rubrics for classroom observations and then visited schools alongside principals to develop a shared understanding of what instruction should look like and how to provide feedback. School leaders regularly walked through classrooms, with each principal conducting as many as 14 observations per week. District and school leaders participated in weekly 90-minute sessions that—rather than focusing on adding standards instruction—helped teachers unpack the content of the curriculum, anticipate how students would receive it, and figure out how to enable them to access complex texts.

Kowalski said that kind of leadership was crucial, although she isn’t sure how administrators were able to find so much time to focus on instruction. In addition, she stressed that leaders not only supported teachers but expressed confidence that they could rise to the challenge. That was despite the fact that the district had high teacher turnover and, Kowalski said, many teachers had “ordinary” backgrounds. One teacher, she mentioned, had previously worked at Ross Dress for Less.

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Given the findings of the SRI report, I asked Kowalski if gaps in teachers’ background knowledge made them hesitant to dive into the topics covered in the curriculum. She said teachers told her the content-focused professional learning they received, and their ability to reach out to colleagues for help, set them up for success. “There was,” she said, “a culture of question-asking.”

That’s a culture that should be cultivated in every school and district. Ideally, of course, districts will also ensure there are individuals or materials available to provide the answers to teachers’ questions.

And then there’s the role of content-agnostic reading comprehension standards and the tests attached to them. It’s commendable that NWEA researchers highlighted a school where instruction was effective, but the company itself is a major contributor to the widespread lack of effective instruction.

NWEA produces tests taken by millions of students throughout the school year to monitor their progress in reading comprehension. And it provides feedback to teachers based on isolated standards. These are the very kind of tests and feedback that were found to pose a serious obstacle to robust comprehension instruction in the districts SRI studied. From what I’ve heard, they pose the same obstacle in many other districts around the country as well.

Yes, NWEA was able to identify the school it highlighted on the basis of scores on its tests—but not because the school used those tests as guides to instruction. That, unfortunately, is what most schools do, to the detriment of their students.

If NWEA is interested in being able to highlight more successful schools in the future, it should consider eliminating its reading comprehension tests—or at least providing clear information to educators and policymakers about what they can and cannot measure.