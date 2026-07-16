Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Sandie Barrie Blackley's avatar
Sandie Barrie Blackley
4d

This is a great article with many important and compelling points! But I think the most essential point is summed up in the last sentence: "...rather than a dirge of despair, we need a call to action—and that call should focus on schools, which are in a unique position to act."

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Adrian Neibauer's avatar
Adrian Neibauer
4d

I agree with all of this. My struggle is trying to teach reading in a school district that eliminated whole books from the reading curriculum. Instead, teachers are expected to teach a standardized program that favors textbook excerpts and comprehension questions over novel studies and building knowledge to improve reading comprehension.

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