Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Vince Hill's avatar
Vince Hill
2d

Once again, another excellent post. It still boggles my mind why teachers gravitate to the readers with excerpts. But let’s rationalize their use because the students interest is piqued so they go to the library to get the full novel.

Imagine applying the “literature excerpt” logic to a restaurant. You sit down down, eager for a hearty meal, and the waiter brings out a single, perfectly roasted potato wedge and a thimble of gravy. When you ask where the rest of your dinner is, the manager beams and says, “Oh, we don’t serve whole meals here anymore. We found that giving you just a bite of a potato really piques your culinary interest! Now you get the exciting opportunity to go down to the local butcher, buy a raw steak, and cook the rest of the dinner yourself. Doesn’t that sound inspiring?”

Alternatively, picture a movie theater that only shows the movie trailer but still charges full price for admission. Right as the protagonist dramatically gasps at the plot twist, the screen abruptly cuts to black and the house lights come on. The usher then happily informs the bewildered crowd, “We’ve curated the best 30 seconds of the film to optimize your engagement. If you want to know what happens next, we highly encourage you to drive to the library and track down the DVD. It really teaches you to appreciate the magic of cinema!”

Both examples are ludicrous, but that’s what we are essentially saying to students. So as I see it, the whole notion of readers is lost on me. I wish teachers would just admit it’s about being easier and stop making excuses. Use the real literature.

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Bryan Wickman's avatar
Bryan Wickman
1d

I recently attended Dan Willingham’s Plain Talk session that explored the difference between knowledge and understanding. You can give a student facts, but if you don’t provide supporting information then you have done an incomplete job.

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