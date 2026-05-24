Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Vince Hill's avatar
Vince Hill
4d

Brilliantly stated. I love how you pulled it all together. Your headline caught my attention, “reaching the teachers who aren’t searching for the answers.” Pause! Yes, isn’t that often the big question. I’ll be sharing this article with my staff. Thank you

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Howard Horvath's avatar
Howard Horvath
2d

I'm very glad you're digging into this fundamental question, Natalie. Thx!

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