What’s the main reason we don’t see more evidence-based instruction in schools? According to education researcher David Griffith, as quoted in The 74, it’s the “chaotic information environment that the typical teacher is subject to.”

“An older teacher tells you one thing,” Griffith said. “Your curriculum tells you something else. You read an article online written by some think tank and it tells you a third thing. Teachers want to do the right thing, … [but there’s a] lack of clarity … about points that really should be clear.”

Griffith was discussing the “science of reading”—and more specifically, a recent report he co-authored finding that nearly a third of early elementary teachers still use methods that conflict with well-established evidence. But his comments could apply to teaching in general.

There’s an enormous amount of research out there on education, but findings can conflict, and it’s not always clear which ones are reliable. Even if you know a study is trustworthy, it can be a slog to read and make sense of the highly technical language used to convey the results. (Ask me how I know.)

But there’s a new AI tool that can help. Yes, AI. I’ve written about the serious risks of allowing students unfettered access to generative AI, but AI can be hugely helpful—especially when used by teachers rather than students.

The new tool, called The Evidence Checker, was devised by two science-of-learning researchers at the University of Toronto, Nidhi Sachdeva and Jim Hewitt, who publish an excellent Substack newsletter called, appropriately, The Science of Learning. Their goal is to communicate research findings in accessible prose and connect them to practical recommendations for classroom practice.

In a recent post introducing The Evidence Checker, Hewitt and Sachdeva echo Griffith’s observations about the barrage of conflicting information to which teachers are subjected. They offer examples of questions teachers may be seeking clear, reliable answers to, like:

What does the evidence say about inquiry-based learning?

Will regular math quizzes in my grade 5 class increase student anxiety?

Of course, teachers could just pop those questions into ChatGPT or one of the other readily available AI models. What The Evidence Checker provides, essentially, is a well-designed prompt that tells the model in no uncertain terms what it is supposed to do.

“You Are a Research Assistant”

First, it tells the model who it is: “an educational research assistant” who is supposed to “think critically” about the user’s question. It’s not supposed to act like a “motivational speaker, advocate, consultant, or influencer.” Be accurate and clear, the prompt says, and avoid “unnecessary jargon.”

The prompt also outlines six steps for the model, beginning with a brief summary of the overall state of the evidence and ending with a short section titled “What should a reasonable evidence-informed teacher conclude?” Then the AI is supposed to “invite the user to ask follow-up questions” and suggest some they might want to pursue.

This sounds like a great template for prompting an AI model on almost any topic, education-related or not. But, I wondered, how does The Evidence Checker actually perform? So I decided to test it out, using a question I’ve already thought about quite a bit myself: “Should reading comprehension instruction focus more on building knowledge or on comprehension skills?” The Evidence Checker provides links to several AI models; I chose Perplexity.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, I got back an impressive multi-page, clearly written essay that obeyed all of the prompt’s commands. (I’m no longer totally gobsmacked by how quickly AI produces answers, but I still find it amazing.)

The AI began by telling me that I was asking “the wrong either/or question”—which is what I would say myself if a teacher asked me if they should build knowledge or teach comprehension skills. But I was asking which we should focus on more, not which approach we should adopt to the exclusion of the other.

Still, the AI’s response was pretty good: “Reading comprehension instruction is strongest when it builds knowledge and vocabulary while also teaching a small set of useful comprehension strategies, rather than treating ‘skills’ as detached from content or assuming knowledge will emerge by itself.”

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Over the course of about 15 paragraphs, the AI never said exactly what I would have said, which is this: It’s not about comprehension skills and strategies versus building knowledge; it’s a question of what to put in the foreground. What works best is to put a particular topic or text in the foreground and bring in whatever skills or strategies can best help students understand it. I had a few other quibbles, but I do think the AI response would put users on the right track and enable them to pursue its suggested follow-up questions for more nuance.

On the other hand, when I put the same question to Perplexity without the detailed prompt from The Evidence Checker, the response was essentially the same, albeit briefer and with fewer citations—and ditto for when I put the question to ChatGPT. Still, if I had asked a question that was more obscure or more controversial, The Evidence Checker’s prompt might well have made more of a difference.

Reaching Teachers Who Aren’t Searching for Answers

The Evidence Checker can certainly help educators who are searching for answers backed by reliable research. At the same time, though, we don’t really know how many fall into that category.

That’s not a criticism of teachers. Pressed by the demands of a job that can be all-consuming, many will understandably rely on theories and approaches they were taught during their pre-service training. It’s natural to trust people in positions of authority, including professors at schools of education.

Unfortunately, for historical and systemic reasons, education orthodoxy often conflicts with what cognitive science has discovered about how people actually learn. Prospective teachers are generally told, for example, that it’s best for students to direct their own learning as much as possible, through inquiry and discovery. But the evidence clearly shows that when learners are new to a topic, explicit, interactive instruction works best.

And despite the clarity of the AI responses to my question about reading comprehension, the evidence indicates that most teachers—almost 60 percent--still see it as more dependent on generalizable skills than on background knowledge, which is what they’re likely to have learned during their training.

“If we could somehow improve the quality of pre-service preparation,” researcher David Griffith says in the same interview I quoted from earlier, “we would really be making progress, because it is hard to change the practices of teachers who have been teaching for 15 to 20 years. It would be enormously helpful if teachers got the right message at the start of their careers.”

The Science of Learning, Revised

Which brings me to the other resource that could improve teachers’ effectiveness: a new edition of The Science of Learning, a document developed by a group called Deans for Impact. Like the original, which came out in 2015, the new version is designed to summarize key findings of cognitive science research and translate them into practical guidance.

Deans for Impact aims to bring teacher prep programs more in line with cognitive science, so—while experienced teachers would no doubt find it useful, if they’re open to changing longstanding practices—it’s primarily aimed at teacher educators and prospective or new teachers.

The Science of Learning incorporates research that has emerged over the last decade and covers six general questions, such as “How do students understand new ideas?” and “How do students solve problems and transfer learning to new contexts?” Under each of these questions, the document summarizes several related “Principles,” alongside “Practical implications for the classroom,” and—a new feature—“Pitfalls to be wary of.”

A final section lists “common misconceptions,” such as this widespread one: “Memorization is just rote regurgitation that does not support learning and deeper conceptual understanding.” In fact, the document explains, when students have more knowledge stored in long-term memory, they have more capacity for complex thinking.

All of this is conveyed in clear, accessible prose. No doubt those who are seeking such a resource will find it extremely helpful.

But again: how many people, including teacher educators, are looking for this kind of guidance from cognitive science? It seems the number is increasing, and I’m hopeful that trend will continue, but change in academia is notoriously slow. And even if all teacher educators were to sign onto the principles laid out in The Science of Learning tomorrow, that would still leave millions of teachers in the workforce who didn’t get the benefit of that kind of pre-service preparation.

We Need to Go Beyond Educating Teachers

None of this is meant to detract from the value of The Evidence Checker or the new edition of The Science of Learning. They are worthy efforts, along with other initiatives to familiarize teachers with cognitive science, like the international network of researchED conferences. I just don’t think they’re going to be enough to move the needle significantly.

Aside from the fact that only a minority of U.S. teachers and teacher educators currently seem interested in these issues, there’s also the fact that it’s hard for any individual educator to effect significant change.

One reason is that, even with the practical guidance the resources provide, it can be challenging for teachers to figure out how to apply scientific principles to the specifics of whatever they’re teaching—especially if they’re given instructional materials or directives from administrators that conflict with cognitive science. The problem may be most intractable in the area of reading comprehension, where assumptions and practices that contradict the evidence—including standardized reading comprehension tests—are deeply entrenched.

Plus, no individual teacher has the ability to ensure that students get a coherent learning experience, where instruction at each grade level builds on knowledge and skills that have been previously taught. To make real progress, we need whole-school, or better yet, whole-district or even whole-state initiatives.

Those initiatives should include adopting detailed, coherent curricula that are themselves grounded in evidence from cognitive science. Ideally, these curricula will provide guidance in both what to teach and how to deliver instruction in a way that can enable all students to succeed. There are curricula that do that, but in the current landscape it can be challenging for decision-makers to identify them.

And even adopting a truly science-aligned curriculum may not be enough. The evidence suggests that, for a number of reasons, many if not most teachers using such curricula modify them in ways that dilute their effectiveness. So teachers will also need ongoing support delivered by people who understand the structure and objectives of the curriculum and can convey that understanding effectively.

Change Practice, and Beliefs Will Follow

Even if familiarizing teachers with cognitive science isn’t enough to ensure things change, it can certainly be helpful in explaining why change is needed. At the same time, I don’t think teachers need to know about cognitive science in order for students to get the benefits of science-informed instruction.

Most professional development, including that focused on cognitive science, is aimed at changing teachers’ beliefs in the hope that it will change their practice. But the evidence indicates that the dynamic more often works the other way: If teachers see their students clearly benefiting from an approach they’re asked to try, they’re likely to embrace it. Then their beliefs begin to change.

So in addition to efforts aimed at informing teachers and teacher educators about cognitive science, we also need initiatives that will directly change teacher practice. We should be targeting the creators and publishers of curricula—along with those who rate and select curricula and help teachers implement them. While we’re at it, we could also try to reach the psychometricians who design reading comprehension tests and the government officials who require them.

If more of those influential individuals had a firm grasp of the principles of cognitive science, millions of teachers and students might have an easier path to success.