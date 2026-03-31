Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Vince Hill's avatar
Vince Hill
6d

Thank you, Natalie. Truly a topic of monumental importance. I had the sheer privilege of attending the Teachers’ Convention in Calgary last year, where Jared descended from the mountain as our celebrity prophet, whipping the masses into a frenzy with his charismatic sermon-like talks and a very well-produced digital slideshow. The Kool-Aid was flowing, and the crowd was guzzling. The proud technophobes marched out heavily armed with their ultimate confirmation bias: Technology is the root of all evil! Look at Sweden, leading us back to the promised land by banning screens and forcing children to handwrite their essays with quill and ink like the good old days! Now, I’ll admit the man made a few solid points that were hard to completely ignore, but call me crazy; I still think we need a little something called “balance.” Until then, my deeply passionate, incredibly toxic love-hate relationship with AI continues!

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Mrs Trkulja's avatar
Mrs Trkulja
5d

A very important discussion to be having. Both sides have valid points, but I think we can all agree that completely eliminating technology is not the solution. We are also failing to address a significant part of the issue: the nature of the technology itself and how it is used in education. In my experience as a secondary school teacher, technology is not always being used purposefully to enhance learning. However, this is not the fault of teachers or schools. The complexity of digital ecosystems in most schools is overwhelming and inefficient. Software and apps do not communicate well with each other, and schools are limited by security requirements, usability issues, and cost.

We are still early in the edutech game, and I hope this discussion includes a serious review of the usability and accessibility of edutech itself before technology in classrooms is demonised. This is an issue that is often overlooked. It is not always about the system itself or about teachers’ classroom practice. Much of the technology teachers are expected to use every day, let alone to create engaging and enriching learning experiences, is flawed. Many of the most effective features sit behind paywalls. School IT teams are not always trained in education, and executives who are not teaching are often making poor decisions about the edutech teachers are required to use. There is also little consideration of efficient workflows when learning management systems are set up. Good edutech should support teachers and support learning. Most platforms are capable of doing that, but only if decision-makers enable those features or pay for them. Too often, both the funding and the knowledge needed to support teachers in creating strong learning experiences for students seem to be in short supply.

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