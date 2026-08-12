Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Lauren S. Brown's avatar
Lauren S. Brown
1d

When done right, history can be kids' favorite subject because it is stories about people, and it lives everywhere. Connecting the past to the present, to the names on streets and buildings in kids' own communities, to the reasons why sports teams have the names they have--aka the 49ers or the Pittsburgh Steelers, slogans on license plates-- all these are ways to get students' attention and pique their curiosity. And all this provides background knowledge they so desperately need.

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Lori S's avatar
Lori S
1d

Go Louisiana, Massachusetts, & Kentucky! So happy to see Delaware representing and making strides. Would love to see and learn more about We The People :) Knowledge builds stronger readers!

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