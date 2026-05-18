Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Karen Vaites's avatar
Karen Vaites
2d

I appreciate the dive into the Houston stories and NYC journalism. I wondered the same about the Gothamist story.

Also, I contacted the parent who complained about Wit & Wisdom in the Gothamist piece to get his perspectives, and all he was willing to say by email was, "Even though the official rhetoric is that the students are not being taught to the test, they are clearly being taught to the test, AND that this whole mess is due to corporate interference into public education." Not sure exactly what he means, but I'm not certain books in classrooms is his only beef.

Otherwise, I also just wrote about the RAND report. While the variance in book assignment by demographics is troubling, I didn't find it to be the big takeaway about the report. For starters, plenty of students in affluent areas are going to school in book-starved classrooms.

I needed a whole Post to capture my own reactions to RAND:

https://curriculuminsightproject.substack.com/p/unpacking-the-rand-survey-on-books

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1 reply by Natalie Wexler
Vince Hill's avatar
Vince Hill
2d

I must confess my frustration with how the knowledge curriculum philosophy is being translated into bite-sized reading passages rather than whole works of literature. Real literature—novels, novellas, and short stories—fosters the sustained, ‘deep reading’ that researchers like Maryanne Wolf champion. Context is essential to building genuine knowledge, so why are we settling for instructional shortcuts when our students deserve the full richness of authentic texts?

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1 reply by Natalie Wexler
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