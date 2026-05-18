I’ve written previously about the apparent trend away from assigning whole books in K-12 classrooms—a trend that has sparked concern. While most of the attention has been focused on the lack of novels in the high school English curriculum, some observers have also pointed out that the most popular literacy curricula used in the elementary grades, commonly called basal readers, rely entirely on excerpts. These curricula foreground supposedly general comprehension skills, like “making inferences,” rather than enabling students to understand any particular text.

As an alternative—and one that is likely to be more engaging for students and boost their reading comprehension—I and others have pointed to knowledge-building curricula that focus on content and use whole texts and books. But now some teachers and parents—it’s not clear how many—are accusing knowledge-building curricula of exhibiting the same flaws that plague the curricula we’ve criticized, including a dearth of whole books.

It can be difficult to respond to these complaints. For one thing, I haven’t visited the classrooms at issue or spoken directly to those who are complaining. And frankly, it’s tempting to just dismiss them, because they conflict with so much that I have seen and heard. But because the criticism may threaten the progress we’ve made on curriculum reform in the last several years, I’d like to try to understand and address it. And a recent study on the use of whole books in schools helps shed some light on the issue.

No More Books in Houston and D.C.?

The first incident that alerted me to this kind of pushback occurred last fall, when I was contacted by a columnist for the Houston Chronicle, Lisa Falkenberg. She had been hearing complaints from teachers and parents about a new elementary literacy curriculum mandated by the school district. Under the new regime, they said, rich children’s literature had been eliminated in favor of slideshows and read-alouds from teachers manuals.

One kindergarten teacher, I was told, used to read Langston Hughes and Robert Frost to her students. But the new curriculum had what the teacher described as an overwhelming focus on “strategies,” with instruction that was “very surface level.”

“Constant worksheets, kids sitting in their seats, looking at a screen all day,” the teacher wrote in an email I saw. “No books.”

My first reaction was that the curriculum must be one of those excerpt-focused basals. But eventually I realized that it was a version of CKLA—one of the knowledge-building curricula that I and others have held up as effective and engaging. When Falkenberg had first reported the complaints, education officials in Texas told her to read my book The Knowledge Gap, which they said provided support for the Houston curriculum. She was confused—as was I.

Then in December, I saw an article in a local D.C. publication by a parent whose child attends the middle school in my own neighborhood. A newly mandated approach to English instruction, the parent said, “removes all full-length novels from the 8th grade curriculum” and replaces them with short passages.

The curriculum this parent was complaining about was called Common Lit 360. I’m not personally familiar with that curriculum, and I can’t say whether it truly builds knowledge, but its creators at least appear to understand the evidence relating to the role of knowledge in reading comprehension. It’s also clear from the publisher’s website that the curriculum does include whole novels.

Okay, not in 8th grade. But students at that level do read a full-length play, Twelve Angry Men, along with a number of classic short stories, like “The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allan Poe. In 6th and 7th grades, one novel is covered each year. I don’t think that’s enough, but at least the novels are substantial, thought-provoking works—The Giver in 6th grade and Brown Girl Dreaming in 7th.

The curriculum also includes “multimedia lessons” designed to provide students with background knowledge—for example, about the jury trial system before reading Twelve Angry Men. Perhaps those lessons include the “short passages” the parent was objecting to. But those passages aren’t the basis of the curriculum.

Too Few Novels in New York?

The third incident occurred about a week ago, when I came across a report in Gothamist, a New York City publication, saying that parents and teachers there are complaining about two middle school literacy curricula that schools are now required to choose between. They say both curricula cut back on the number of novels students read.

One teacher in the Bronx said that two decades ago, her students “often read 20 books a year.” Now, she was “hoping to get through” just four. A parent in Manhattan complained that his daughter was getting “reading assignments that look more like test prep with short excerpts followed by comprehension questions.” According to the report, teachers and parents say kids are being forced to “slog through mind-numbing exercises in workbooks, rather than nurturing the joy that comes from reading whole books.”

The new curricula at issue? EL Education and Wit & Wisdom. Like CKLA, both are curricula that I and others have praised for building knowledge and immersing students in whole, rich texts.

During the first phase of its literacy curriculum overhaul, New York City required elementary schools to use either of those two curricula along with a third option, HMH’s Into Reading, which is essentially a basal reader. Most schools opted for Into Reading. But teachers and parents complained it lacked whole books and was boring, so the city eliminated it from the middle-school choices. Now the same complaints are being raised against the other two curricula.

How to Make Sense of the Complaints

So what is going on here? Have we advocates for knowledge-building curricula just fooled ourselves into thinking they’re fundamentally different from the excerpt- and skills-focused curricula we’ve been criticizing?

At the risk of sounding defensive, I don’t think so. For one thing, these curricula do include whole books or at least whole texts. The Gothamist article notes that the two contested middle-school curricula cover four to seven books at each grade level. And while CKLA doesn’t include physical books of the kind you can buy at a bookstore, at least in the early grades, teachers do read aloud each day from texts that are connected and build knowledge cumulatively, These texts are more like book chapters than brief texts or excerpts.

No curriculum is perfect, of course—and even the best curriculum can be implemented in a way that doesn’t work. Poor implementation may be behind some of these complaints.

But I’ve been in schools where I’ve seen CKLA, EL Education, and Wit & Wisdom working well, and I’ve heard glowing reports from many parents and teachers. Just the other day I met a parent who was raving about how much her children were learning since their elementary school (also in my neighborhood) adopted Wit & Wisdom and how much they—and their teachers—were enjoying it.

The Houston complaints against CKLA, or something like it, are somewhat different from those about the middle-school curricula. As I mentioned, one complaint is that the curriculum doesn’t include “authentic” children’s literature. That is, the texts were written specifically for the curriculum, by anonymous authors. Basal readers used to rely on such purpose-built texts, many of which were insipid. That was one reason those curricula were scorned by many educators in previous decades.

But a children’s book you can buy in a store isn’t necessarily better than one written for a particular curriculum. I haven’t read all the texts in CKLA, but the ones I have read are, for the most part, well done. And there are at least two advantages to using texts written specifically for a curriculum.

First, schools don’t have to buy books in addition to buying the curriculum (or, in the case of CKLA, downloading it for free from the Core Knowledge Foundation). More importantly, the creators of the curriculum can structure the texts to repeat important vocabulary and key concepts in different contexts, creating a “spiraling” curriculum that builds kids’ knowledge effectively. That’s what CKLA does.

Another complaint from Houston is that the texts are all digital, with kids seeing illustrations on screens during read-alouds. I’m all in favor of physical books, but I don’t think this is a fatal flaw. I’ve seen schools that use CKLA print out the text for kids, or parts of it. More fundamentally, the texts for early grade levels are more complex, by design, than what kids could read themselves.

Ideally, schools using CKLA will also give kids access to physical books designed for them to read or peruse on their own, relating to the topics they’ve learned about through read-alouds. I’ve also seen that done in classrooms, and CKLA includes lists of recommended books to supplement it.

Complaints from Middle-School Parents

The curricula at the middle-school level clearly do include some “authentic” texts, but not enough to satisfy some teachers and parents.

As I said, I do think middle schoolers should be reading more than the one novel (or full-length play) per year that the curriculum being piloted in D.C. includes. But a curriculum that includes intact short stories—and brings in short nonfiction articles or excerpts to provide background knowledge students may need to understand works of fiction—is different from one that relies on excerpts to try to develop comprehension skills. A short story may be brief, but students are reading an entire work as the author intended it to be read. And length isn’t everything. Reading a short story can be a more intellectually rigorous experience than reading a novel.

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One likely factor behind the complaints is that, as a recent RAND report illustrates, the number of whole books assigned by teachers varies from school to school—and that variation depends on lot on socioeconomic circumstances. The average number of books assigned in high-poverty secondary schools, the report found, was three per year, as compared to an average of four overall. And teachers at high-poverty schools were twice as likely to assign no books as teachers in low-poverty ones—12 percent as opposed to 6 percent.

While the RAND report suggests that the “whole book” situation isn’t as dire as the media have reported, it also shows that the same ELA curriculum could represent an increase in whole books at one school and a decrease at another. And even within a school, expectations and reading habits can vary widely.

The complaining parents in both D.C. and New York appear to be highly educated and able to pass on high levels of literacy to their children. The New York parent is identified as an English professor, and the D.C. parent begins his piece by saying that he’s “the parent of … [a student] who loves to read,” adding that “we have books scattered on every surface in the house and we regularly have to do late-night patrols to check that the reading lights stay out after bedtime.” The schools their children attend—Deal Middle School in D.C. and the Manhattan School for Children in New York—have larger proportions of affluent families than most urban public schools.

You could argue that such schools should be exempt from district curriculum requirements, especially if those requirements end up decreasing the number of books students read. But if the curriculum is a good one—a determination that isn’t always easy to make—I think a better approach would be to add books for students who can handle more. And the RAND report makes it clear that many teachers already feel free to do that: among those who use a required curriculum, 60 percent supplement it with additional full books.

One reason to retain the required curriculum is that even at low-poverty schools, there are inevitably some students who come from less highly educated families. Those students may benefit from going at a slower pace that allows for the development of background knowledge they may not have.

Another consideration is that quantity isn’t everything. Yes, the curriculum should cover more than one full book a year, but I’m not sure that 20 books is necessarily better than, say, five. A lot depends on the length and complexity of the books—and of course, the teaching that enables students to understand and analyze them.

Change Is Hard

Some of the complaints about knowledge-building curricula aren’t just about a dearth of books. They’re about teaching methods that allegedly lead students away from “talking about books” and require workbook-like activities that look like test prep. But from another perspective, these same activities could look like providing background knowledge to enrich conversations about books, or deepening the understanding of new vocabulary, or developing writing abilities. Change can be difficult, especially if the reasons for it haven’t been communicated clearly.

And some teachers may be communicating their own lack of enthusiasm for the new curricula. The reasons for that lack of enthusiasm may include regret at no longer being able to teach books that are personal favorites, resentment at losing some autonomy, and—particularly at lower grade levels—a feeling that complex material is “developmentally inappropriate.” More fundamentally, many teachers have been led to believe, through their training, that any curriculum created by a publisher is inferior to one they create themselves—even though creating curriculum imposes a crushing workload on them. A teacher’s lack of enthusiasm can easily become contagious.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. One third-grade teacher who had been asked to teach CKLA told me she was skeptical that her students would be interested in the topics it covered, like the Vikings and Ancient Rome. Nor did she find all the texts in the curriculum to be that interesting herself. But, she said, she read them all “as though they were the most fascinating things in the world.”

And lo and behold, she told me, her students thought the read-alouds were the most fascinating things in the world, They even went to the school library asking for more books on those topics. The teacher became a convert. And her third-graders were getting hooked on reading whole books.