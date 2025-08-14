Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Sharp Ph.D.'s avatar
Diana Sharp Ph.D.
4d

Great article, Natalie Wexler, but kindergarten is too late. Knowledge/vocabulary/language gaps are so large by then. We need more programs that will help low-income families freely access knowledge-building places before kindergarten AND learn how to use those visits to help build their children's knowledge and vocabulary skills. Tampa has a pre-K "Explorers Club" that is in its 11th year of providing that support over the summer in the city's lowest-income neighborhood. Also, this article made me think of Susan Neuman's terrific work showing that if you give equal resources to libraries in low-income and high-income neighborhoods, you don't close the literacy gap, you widen it. Parents in high-income neighborhoods know more about how to use those resources and do so. Parents in low-income neighborhoods don't. She puts together a great argument for why you need to give MORE funds in the low-income neighborhoods to help parents use those resources.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Knopfelmacher's avatar
Susan Knopfelmacher
4d

A knowledge rich curriculum is essential for student academic progress and success, for all the reasons you point out here and in “The Knowledge Gap”. Not to mention that all young people, as citizens, deserve to have a grasp of their nation’s culture and history. This is not discoverable in an educational vacuum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Wexler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture