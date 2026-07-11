Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irvina's avatar
Irvina
4d

This is very powerful and a very clearly put article. I look back at my own education (I am 71) trying to figure out how I learned to understand complex ideas. I know we had instruction in sentence structure, but I am not sure that would have been enough for me. I believe it was combining it with the love of reading that did the trick.

I need to look back through your posts and see if you have addressed this part of the issue: so many young people just don't read books. Short little blips on social media are one thing, but following a plot that you have become infested in, now THAT can make you value & increase your level of understanding!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Natalie Wexler and others
Tim Small's avatar
Tim Small
4d

I taught ELA and social studies classes off/on through most of my teaching career (‘89-2024). I was teaching remedial writing PT for jr. college students in the early 2000s when I realized that explicit instruction in sentence structure, with a sharp focus on comprehension of complex sentences, was sorely needed. My previous experience in ELA hadn’t taught me that - I was struggling in my early years just to stay afloat; though I’d used sentence combining, the emphasis in the 90s leaned toward lit instruction and away from deeper immersion in formalities. My JC students were almost entirely native speakers but it was obvious from their early sem. writing samples that they had an incomplete grasp of sentence variety and needed help. So I dove in and did my best.

I moved around but saw the same problem elsewhere. It was particularly acute with kids I taught in an inner-city high school, many of whom were EL or had recently tested out of that status. The syntactical differences between English and Spanish were the main culprit, but other factors also played a role. By then there was hardly even any institutional awareness of the issue, let alone plans to come to grips with it, since most of the ELA dept. was too young to have gotten much instruction in it themselves.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Wexler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture