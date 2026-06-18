Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

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Lauren S. Brown's avatar
Lauren S. Brown
10h

Thank you for asking the question I've often wondered: why would understanding metaphors or character development be more important than, say, understanding how a man like Abraham Lincoln's "character" changed over the course of the Civil War? Or if not his character exactly, his views about slavery. And understanding his use of the biblical metaphor, "a house divided cannot stand."

Why would fictional stories be more important to read than stories about things that really happened? Don't get me wrong--there is an important place for the study of fiction and poetry. But it's a big wide world out there, and students need to know other things too.

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Marnie Ginsberg's avatar
Marnie Ginsberg
15h

Love citing Guskey's model of teacher change! It was enfolded into the original work of the Targeted Reading Intervention, which has demonstrated efficacy for struggling readers in low-income, rural communities for 20 years. Lots of PD and school change aims to change the teachers' beliefs and hearts first. A no go.

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