Teachers sometimes ask me about what the research says—or what I would recommend—about specific classroom practices. How do you help the many older students who aren’t fluent readers? What’s the right balance between fiction and nonfiction in an English language arts classroom? How is it possible to teach whole books in an age of fragmented attention spans and optional or nonexistent homework assignments?

Research hasn’t definitively answered those questions and probably never will. Studies can provide general principles of instruction, grounded in evidence, but they’re not designed to tell teachers exactly what to do in their classrooms.

As for my own recommendations, I do my best to translate the research into terms that are accessible to nonscientists like myself. I’ve listened to many teachers and observed a number of classrooms, and I’ve learned a lot from those experiences. But I’ve never been a teacher, so I’m hesitant to offer detailed advice about how to teach.

But now there’s a book whose authors have the ideal qualifications to be translators of research into practical and specific guidance for teachers who want their instruction to be both more effective and more engaging. Former teachers themselves, the authors have deep knowledge of cognitive science—and the benefit of many hours of conversations with and observations of practicing teachers.

The book has a somewhat misleading and cumbersome title: The Teach Like a Champion Guide to the Science of Reading. The “Teach Like a Champion” part isn’t misleading. It’s a signal to readers that the book is from the same team, led by Doug Lemov, that has published other widely read books incorporating that name. For this one, Lemov’s co-authors are Colleen Driggs and Erica Woolway. (Disclosure: I know Lemov, who is one of my co-hosts for Season 3 of the Knowledge Matters Podcast.)

The part of the title that could be misleading is the reference to the “science of reading.” That term has come to be equated, in the media and sometimes elsewhere, with “phonics”—as though that’s the only science related to reading. In fact, there’s quite a bit of scientific evidence on other aspects of reading, such as comprehension. And just as with phonics, typical classroom practice in those areas often conflicts with that evidence.

I applaud the authors’ use of the term “science of reading” to encompass evidence beyond that relating to phonics, but readers who pick up the book expecting advice on decoding instruction will be disappointed. The authors do acknowledge the importance of systematic phonics instruction, but their focus is on the kinds of reading problems that often emerge after elementary school and interfere with comprehension: a lack of fluency, gaps in background knowledge and vocabulary, problems sustaining attention. Some of the research they draw on is specifically related to reading, but much of it falls within the more general category of cognitive science, or the “science of learning.”

Detailed Descriptions—and Videos

It’s a tall order for busy teachers to absorb principles supported by cognitive science—information they generally don’t encounter during their training—and figure out how to incorporate them into their instruction. Lemov and his team offer much-needed guidance. They provide detailed descriptions of teaching techniques, along with QR codes that take readers to brief videos of actual teachers using them in their classrooms. The book also includes appendices with sample lessons and activities.

Ideally, teachers will also be able to base their instruction in a literacy curriculum that aligns with cognitive science. And Lemov and his team have created such a curriculum, Reading Reconsidered. It covers grades five through eight, and they’re working on a version for high school. Teachers lucky enough to be using that curriculum will undoubtedly find the new book a helpful supplement. Those who don’t have access to it will confront a heavier lift but can still benefit greatly from reading the book.

At the heart of the book is what the authors call “FASE” reading, an acronym that stands for “fluent, attentive, social, and expressive.” It involves shared oral reading of a whole-class text, a concept the authors say has become for many teachers “inconceivable or even taboo.” Those teachers believe, they say, “that writing about and discussing texts are more valuable classroom activities for students than the act of actually reading (and enjoying) those texts.”

But the authors make a convincing argument, bolstered by their classroom videos, that this kind of reading can not only build fluency and boost comprehension but also increase engagement—and joy. Shared reading creates a classroom community in which students laugh together, learn to care for characters together, and enter another world in each other’s company.

Two other kinds of reading supplement FASE: teacher read-alouds, during which the teacher can model expressive reading and provide crucial background information, and—the ultimate goal—independent reading by students. To ensure that independent reading is “accountable” and effective, teachers can employ techniques ike previewing challenging vocabulary and suggesting what students should look for and how they might annotate the text.

My only quibble with the book is that it focuses on the middle grades and above, with a brief nod to the possibility of using its techniques with upper-elementary students. That focus might be interpreted to mean that the authors’ valuable recommendations have no application to K-2, when children are learning to decode words.

Of course, the approach would look different in those early grades, with much more emphasis on teacher read-alouds. But it’s equally important to build younger students’ knowledge and vocabulary and introduce them to the joys of shared reading. Unfortunately, even in K-2, read-alouds are often focused on having students learn and practice supposedly abstract comprehension skills rather than on understanding and enjoying any particular text.

Whole Books, Not Excerpts

Lemov and his co-authors also make a timely and impassioned argument in favor of having students read whole books, especially novels, rather than a steady diet of excerpts and brief passages designed to build abstract comprehension skills. They note, as have others, that even in schools that recognize the importance of background knowledge, teachers often put those skills in the foreground rather than the meaning of a text.

If that’s what’s happening in schools where educators are aware of the evidence on the crucial role of knowledge, you can imagine what’s happening elsewhere.

I recently got an email from a distraught educator who told me she had observed a test-prep lesson in which elementary students were given a six-paragraph excerpt from the Diary of Anne Frank and required to complete the following sentence: “I infer that Anne feels __________ about her friends because ___________________.”

The excerpt included the information that “life became difficult after 1940 when the war began,” that Anne was Jewish, and that she didn’t have a “true friend,” but that was about it. The students were given no information about World War II or the fact that Anne was hiding in an attic, and it was clear from their responses that they didn’t already have that information (some thought she might be autistic—and/or fictional). When the teacher was asked why she hadn’t provided any background information, she explained that she had been instructed not to—because if she did, the kids wouldn’t learn how to “use the text evidence.”

That is clearly not a reading experience likely to bring “joy and meaning” to the classroom, as the subtitle of the new book promises. And evidence from cognitive science tells us that it won’t improve students’ reading comprehension.

The sad truth is that this type of activity is still the norm in many schools across the country—and educators at those schools are unlikely to embrace the techniques described in The Teach Like a Champion Guide to the Science of Reading. They probably won’t even hear of the book.

But for schools ready to adopt an approach to reading instruction that is both science-informed and enjoyable for teachers and students, Lemov and his team have provided invaluable guidance and support.

Update on a Misleading Report

In my last post I noted that The 74 had a misleading write-up of a study by SRI on comprehension instruction. The article suggested that too much phonics instruction was leading to superficial comprehension instruction. The headline was “In Some Urban Districts, the Science of Reading Limits ‘Robust’ Comprehension.”

Now The74 has run another article on the same study—written by its authors. As it explains, and as I reported in my own post on the study, what the researchers actually found was that too much focus on abstract comprehension skills—not phonics—was leading to superficial instruction.

I’m glad to see that The 74 decided to publish an accurate report. But there’s no mention of the problems with the previous article in the new write-up, and given how differently the two articles describe the same study, I doubt most readers will see any connection between them. Meanwhile, as of this writing, the previous article is still up on The 74, with the same misleading headline and text.

I often find The 74 a valuable source of information, and I’m surprised by their apparent indifference to their own mistaken reporting. Why not take down the original misleading article, or at least provide a correction?